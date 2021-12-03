Preachrs Productions Announces Adelaide Fringe Season for 2022

After a record breaking 2021 Fringe season and having the largest offering of any South Australian producer, Preachrs Productions has announced a jam-packed 2022 including comedy, theatre, cabaret, sideshow and music events!

First up, two time "Best Weekly Comedy" Award winner Ange Lavoipierre returns to Gluttony with her brand new solo show, Ange Lavoipierre: I've Got 99 Problems and Here's An Exhaustive List of Them. Also returning to Gluttony for its 6th year is the cult classic, [Late Night] Panel Show. The show is once again hosted by comedian Benjamin Maio Mackay and features team captains, award winning comedian Eliza Thomas and actor/professional liar Tim Mackie. They'll be joined by a rotating line-up of comedians to play the craziest game in Fringe, WeekendNotes.

Next up for two enchanting weekends Preachrs Productions are thrilled to be presenting a return season of their family friendly musical affair, Disney Delights - paying tribute to iconic Disney music from Beauty and the Beast to Moana! This year it'll feature an array of new songs, plus a few classics from the previous sold out seasons. "The two performers absolutely take you on a magical adventure of a wide variety of Disney songs showcasing their impressive vocals and natural charismatic stage presence." - WeekendNotes.

They've also got two Adelaide comedians presenting solo shows in 2022. First up JP, a local comedy regular, who's often seen at the Cranker and Rhino, is bringing their sophomore solo show, JP: Boys Cry, Girls Masturbate to The Producers Hotel (a venue programmed by Preachrs Productions). After their debut show in 2021 sold out with great reviews, you won't want to miss JP's new show - a reflective and observational hour of excellent stand up. Preachrs Productions are also thrilled to be presenting Nona Mona's debut solo hour, Hot Mess: This Wasn't Part of the Plan. Nona's a former Miss Burlesque South Australia winner and acclaimed stand up. She's got a lot to say about how life can take you in unexpected directions and this show will make audiences laugh along with her. Nona's hysterical show will have a 2 week run at The Mercury Cinema.

Moving across to theatre, Preachrs Productions have sideshow performer extraordinaire, Aleksandra The Great's debut solo show, Diary of A Sideshow Showgirl. The show peels back the layers between artist and human, and all the insecurities that go along with that. Between the theatrical authenticity the show's also filled with mind bending sideshow acts. You can catch Alexandra's show at the Arthur Art Bar and is not to be missed!

Preachrs Productions are also thrilled to bring back sell-out Cabaret Fringe success It Was All Him for a 3 show run at The Producers Hotel. This cheesy, light hearted musical cabaret tells the tale of a first date that takes a twist when both Veronika and Benjamin discover they have a history with the same man.

And for all the music lovers, Preachrs Productions are delighted to be including in their line up the Fringe debut of emo cover band It's Not A Phase at Second Floor Lounge. These incredible local musicians take on all the emo classics for a night of dancing, great music and intense 90s nostalgia.

With such a massive program Preachrs Productions have put together Happy Fringing: The Preachrs Program Gala for 2 performances on February 17 and March 17. This gala will provide a taste of what they're producing, as well as some select acts from The Producers Hotel that the team are also curating. The charity show that celebrates body positivity, Naked Cabaret will also be returning to the Arthur Art Bar for one show only on Sunday March 13. All funds from the show will be donated to The Butterfly Foundation.

"We thought it was a big year in 2021, but this coming season is absolutely going to surpass it. I'm so thrilled to have an array of incredible artists to work with and to also be programming a venue. It's a large undertaking, but I think our whole team is going to rise to the challenge and give audiences the quality content they deserve." says Benjamin Maio Mackay, company founder and lead producer. "I can't wait to see audiences back at live shows across February and March."

Tickets to all shows here: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/presented-by?presenter=Preachrs+Productions