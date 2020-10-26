Preachrs Podcast OnLine & OnStage Announces a 10 Show Adelaide Fringe Season!

Preachrs Podcast OnLine & OnStage have announced a record breaking 10 show Adelaide Fringe season.

Preachrs Podcast OnLine & OnStage have announced their record breaking 10 show Adelaide Fringe season, which includes comedy, theatre, music and interactive events!

First up, fresh from winning "Best Comedy" at Adelaide Fringe 2020 they're bringing comedian, writer and sex worker Bella Green back with her smash hit stand up show Bella Green Is Charging For It.

Preachrs Podcast OnLine & OnStage will also continue to produce Gluttony's iconic [Late Night] Panel Show for its triumphant fifth year of debauchery. With a rotating line up of guest comedians and games that keep contestants on their toes you never know what's going to happen!

They are also excited to be presenting all 4 of Off Broadway Performer Jon Bennett's shows including Pretending Things are a Cock, "The funniest show at the fringe. Don't miss it.

Next up for the enchanting opening weekend of Adelaide Fringe they are thrilled to be presenting a return season of their family friendly musical affair, Disney Delights - paying tribute to iconic Disney music from Frozen to Mary Poppins!

They are also presenting two unique stand-up comedians in their debut solo shows. Rich Jay has travelled all over the world, performing in the US, UK and Germany. He's hosted radio shows and performed in theme parks; his storytelling is funny and unapologetic. Now Rich will tell you everything about his entertaining life across 10 performances in the Adelaide Fringe 2021. Our final comedian, JP, is a local comedy regular, often seen at Cranker and Rhino, and now he's bringing his solo show to Fringe for 3 performances only - you won't want to miss it.

Finally Preachrs Podcast OnLine & OnStage are bringing back their cult classic hit, Great Detectives 2! after a brief hiatus. The show has played hundreds of shows all over the country, received 6 Sydney Theatre People's Choice Broadway World Nominations.

Disney Delights and Great Detectives 2! are on sale November 10 from Adelaide Fringe.

Bella Green is Charging For it, [Late Night] Panel Show, Rabbit Night!!!, Jon Bennett vs Jason Donovan, Jon Bennett: Playing With Men, Pretending Things are a Cock, Rich Jay: Being Rich or Dying Trying and JP: Normal People are People That You Don't Know That Well will all be on sale from Adelaide Fringe in December.

