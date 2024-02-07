Piano Crossover Superstar Maksim Announces OCEANIA Australian Tour

Croatian crossover piano sensation Maksim Mrvica (Maksim) will return to Oceania by popular demand in March 2024 as part of The Collection World Tour, performing in Brisbane, Melbourne, Auckland, Sydney and Adelaide.

Internationally renowned for his electrifying virtuosity and mesmerising live performances, Maksim is the world's highest selling classical crossover artist having amassed more than 5 million album sales globally and selling out concerts on three continents.

Armed with MTV Music Awards, prestigious international music accolades and a career catalogue spanning thirteen albums Maksim said he is pleased to bring The Collection tour to Oceania with his band of internationally acclaimed musicians who have been taking the world by storm.

"I am very much looking forward to returning to Australia and New Zealand in March as part of The Collection tour. These concerts will continue the musical journey with the people of Oceania where I very much feel a special connection.", Maksim said.

The Collection tour will see Maksim perform with his band-orchestra in a state-of-the-art production that will build on Maksim's love affair with Oceania where audiences have been captivated by his genre defying performances that transcend the boundaries of classical, pop and electronic music.

The tour will showcase Maksim performing the greatest hits of contemporary music and soundtracks alongside classical masterpieces and hits that have made him a global superstar.

Audiences will be treated to the hits of Queen, Coldplay, John Legend along with iconic movie themes including The Godfather, Pirates of the Caribbean and Game of Thrones. The program also features classical masterpieces by Liszt along with selections from Maksim's acclaimed career including Croatian Rhapsody, Flight of the Bumblebee and In the Hall of the Mountain King.

The Oceania leg of The Collection tour, presented by Harmonie International continues to build Maksim's profile in Australia and New Zealand where his tours have been met with rockstar fanfare since his Australian live debut in 2018.

According to Harmonie International Director, Vian Lin Maksim's connection with Oceania audiences was instant and continues to grow.

"Maksim's live performances have to be seen to be believed and his virtuosity and charisma is magnetic and continues to earn him many fans in this market", she said.

"We are so excited to launch 2024 by bringing Maksim back to Oceania with such a remarkable show".

Maksim is dubbed Croatia's crown prince of crossover piano. He began playing at nine, holding his first concert at 11. Maksim's prestigious talent saw him train at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest and the Alexander Skryabin Conservatoire in Paris and win first prizes at the Nikolai Rubinstein International Piano and Pontoise Piano Competitions while living in war torn Croatia.

As an award-winning recording artist Maksim's 2003 breakthrough album The Piano Player brought him international acclaim and cemented him as a global star. Away from the concert stage, Maksim is renowned for his signature good looks which has seen him collaborate with high profile brands and be awarded Vogue Best Dressed Man.

The 2024 Maksim The Collection tour is proudly presented by Harmonie international.

For further information please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290932®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FHarmonieInternational?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Maksim The Collection 2024 Oceania Tour

Brisbane 16 March 2024, QPAC

Melbourne 17 March 2024, Melbourne Town Hall

Auckland 21 March 2024, The Civic

Sydney 23 March 2024, Sydney Opera House

Adelaide 24 March 2024, Adelaide Festival Theatre