Patch Theatre Announces General Manager

The board of Patch Theatre has announced the promotion of emerging arts leader Penny Camens to the role of General Manager. Penny will be working alongside Artistic Director Geoff Cobham and Producer Teena Munn in the company's Senior Management Team.

Chair of Patch Theatre, Janet Worth said, "We are extremely proud to be promoting Penny to the role of General Manager. It's particularly well deserved and also reiterates for us why leadership development is so important. Penny joined Patch two years ago as Company Manager. She was the youngest of our team and brought with her an insatiable appetite to learn and superior organisational capabilities, combined with a great appreciation for why the arts is so incredibly important for children. Patch Theatre has always been dedicated to supporting and developing the skills and capabilities of our team. We have long recognised that it is vital to provide a platform for growth and development of junior staff, because it can have long-term benefits in producing leaders such as Penny."

Penny is a current member of the Future Leaders cohort in the Australia Council for the Arts Leadership Development Program. She joined Patch Theatre in December 2018 after spending six years working as Arts Programs Associate Producer for Country Arts SA, where she oversaw the logistical management of performing arts touring. Penny has worked at a range of arts organisations within South Australia including Adelaide Fringe, Adelaide Festival Centre, State Theatre of SA and Kumuwuki Regional Arts Conferences in Goolwa. She has worked nationally at Performance Space in Sydney, MONA FOMA and Junction in Tasmania; and internationally with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and Assembly Rooms at Edinburgh Fringe.

Artistic Director of Patch Theatre Geoff Cobham said, "Penny is already such an integral part of the Patch team so it's fantastic to see her work and development over the past two years recognised. She possesses a business and leadership acumen that is invaluable to an organisation such as ours. Her sound understanding of how to balance the creative side with business logistics is a perfect combination."

Incoming General Manager Penny Camens said, "It is an exciting opportunity as an emerging leader, to move into the General Manager position at Patch Theatre. Since 2018, the team have reshaped Patch into a collaborative structure that is both nimble and responsive as well as making some of the most exciting work in the country right now. We have managed to not only survive the past few months, but we've emerged more focused as we think, create and innovate differently. Patch has been particularly fortunate to secure four-year funding from the Australia Council which will allow us to focus on partnerships and creative collaborations with a diversity of sectors. We look forward to further supporting artists, creatives and the arts industry at a time when it truly needs sustenance."

Penny will formally take up her new role with Patch Theatre on Monday August 3, 2020.

Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You