Opera Australia's RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Moved to 2022

Lyndon Terracini for Opera Australia and John Frost for Crossroads Live today announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, they have made the difficult decision to move the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella into 2022.

New dates have been secured at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from October next year. Cinderella 2021 ticketholders will be contacted regarding ticket exchanges in the next few days via email from either Ticketmaster or Opera Australia. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets to the 2022 production should waitlist at cinderellamusical.com.au to be first in line to purchase once tickets are on sale to the general public.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is the Tony Award winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music that delighted Broadway audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale.

This lush production features incredible orchestrations, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love-the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more-plus some surprising new twists! Be transported as you rediscover some of Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including In "My Own Little Corner", "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago".

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is a romantic and exciting experience for anyone who's ever had a dream.