Nurse Georgie Carroll Trades The Frontline For Stand Up

Georgie will perform from 23 February – 7 March.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Adelaide Fringe favourite, comedian, nurse, wife and mother Georgie Carroll is set to deliver a dose of comedy shots cultured over eight years of sold-out stand-up as she ventures into the world of full-time comedy.

2021 is set to be an epic year for Georgie who will hang up her scrubs in February to pursue stand-up and global domination off the back of her acclaimed hospital grade humour.

Nurse Georgie will kickstart this new chapter with an hour of the greatest medicine she knows, non-stop laughter, all killer, no filler. In a show promising all of her 'Greatest Hits' Georgie will perform at The Garden of Unearthly Delights, The Boboli from 23 February - 7 March.

For Georgie the 2021 Adelaide Fringe will bring some much-needed laughter to audiences. "I want people to laugh like they have never laughed before. I want their faces to ache after. I want them to need oxygen and a change of pants. If they aren't laughing that hard, they need a doctor to check what's wrong with them".

2020 was an action-packed year for Nurse Georgie, who draws on 20 years of emergency and intensive care nursing experience. As well as being a frontline health worker, Georgie launched a new podcast, The Swab, commenced writing her debut book and went viral globally in the midst of a pandemic. Georgie's 3 Stages of Nursing video released on International Nursing Day has garnered over 6.4 million views on the comic's Facebook page.


