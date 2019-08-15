Nina Conti Will Embark On Australian Tour JUST FOR LAUGHS

Nina Conti is an award-winning comedian who started her career as an actress in the Royal Shakespeare Company before transitioning into Ventriloquism. She returns to Australia for selected shows which will include the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

In 2018, she won a British Comedy Award for her appearances on Live at the Apollo. Other television credits include QI, Russell Howard's Good News, Sunday Night at the Palladium, The John Bishop Show and Christopher Guest's HBO series Family Tree.

Nina is also a regular in Clare and the Community - the long running BBC Radio 4 comedy. In addition, Nina has turned her hand to documentary film-making with her most recent exploit Clowning Around (in which she trained as a children's hospital clown) airing to great critical acclaim. Her directorial debut Her Master's Voice in which she took the bereaved puppets of her mentor, Ken Campbell, to a puppet graveyard in Kentucky, won her a BAFTA nomination and a Grierson Award.

Nina will have you crying with laughter. Don't miss this world-wide hit show as Nina Conti brings her bevy of back-chatting beauties back to Australia.

THE STUDIO AT SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE - 30 OCTOBER

Book at SOH Box Office 9250 7777 www.sydneyoperahouse.com or Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au

MELBOURNE ATHENAEUM THEATRE - 31 OCTOBER

Book at Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au





