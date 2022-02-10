New Chair Trish Hansen Appointed To Brink Productions

Brink Productions today announced that Trish Hansen has been appointed as its new Chair, commencing on 16 February 2022 when longstanding Chair Stuart Symons will retire after 10 years with the company.

As a strategist and systems designer in the fields of health, wellbeing, arts and culture, Trish founded Urban Mind Studio to contribute to enriching the creative and cultural life of people, places, neighbourhoods and cities. As a natural collaborator and complex systems thinker, Trish has provoked, pioneered and managed social enterprises, projects, programs and quests in the tertiary adult and paediatric health, urban arts and cultural sectors. Trish is also a Good Design Australia Ambassador, Fellow of the Centre for Conscious Design, board member of the South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival and Chief Executive Officer of Kindred Australia, as well as serving on other committees.

Trish Hansen said it was an honour to take on the role of Chair: "Brink's vision for a more compassionate society through the art of storytelling has never been more important as we consider our ways of living and being on this wondrous planet. I look forward to working with our committed Board and the remarkably talented staff in Brink's pursuit of big and important ideas."

Brink General Manager Karen Wilson welcomed Trish's appointment as part of the Board's long-term succession planning, which has also seen the recent appointment of new board members Jack Moore and Abhishek Shaw.

"We're thrilled to welcome Trish as our new Chair. Trish has made a significant contribution to the arts industry. As an exceptional talent and natural leader, she is the ideal person to lead the Board at such an exciting time for our company."

"At the same time, we thank Stuart whose contribution to Brink cannot be overstated. In his decade with the Board, the past five years of which have been as Chair, Stuart has always sought to protect Brink's interests while encouraging opportunity. His leadership and guidance, combined with his commitment to and passion for the arts, have been instrumental in putting the company in possibly the most exciting position of its history."