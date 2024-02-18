New Australian Play AFTER REBECCA Comes to The Fringe Stage

The new Australian play ‘After Rebecca' will take to the stage from 5-16 March at The Garage International @ Scots.

Internationally produced writer Emma Gibson (War Stories, Tourmaline, Johnny Castellano is Mine, The Pyjama Girl) reimagines Daphne Du Maurier's gothic novel Rebecca if it was written today.

An assistant - a young woman so unremarkable that no one remembers her name - runs away with a handsome millionaire starring in a reality TV show. At first, she is swept away by the fantasy. But on his remote cattle station in the Australian outback, she encounters an unsettling undercurrent of violence, gaslighting and complicit bystanders.

This searing new solo show is performed by Michelle Cooper (Walking Shadows Vol. 2, Aunty Donna's Coffee Café) who delivers nuance as the empathetic narrator and a cast of supporting characters.

The show is designed by Daniel McCusker (Party - Adelaide Fringe 2016, Intellectual Self Defense, Not Axel Harrison), with an evocative soundscape that underscores the performance.

‘After Rebecca' is urgent and compelling. It tackles coercive control, systems that fail to protect women and the consequences of speaking out.

After Rebecca

March 5-9 at 7.30pm

March 12-16 at 6pm

The Garage International @ Scots (237 North Terrace, Adelaide)

Photo Credit: Darren Gill