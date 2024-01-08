Neil Frost Brings THE DOOR to Adelaide in February

Award-winning silly man Neil Frost, one half of the acclaimed British double act The Establishment and winners of Best Comedy Adelaide Fringe Weekly Award 2019, is bringing his Nan’s old kitchen door all the way from UK to Australia for his first Adelaide Fringe solo show.

Inspired by a collection of old photos taken in front of his Nan’s door, Neil Frost’s hilarious theatre show brings long lost characters to life, as he reanimates his childhood costumes and unravels the past.

Performing at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum, Neil Frost: The Door is a nostalgic and heartfelt comedy about living with grandparents in 1980's Suburban Britain. Shows are at 5.20pm on 22nd, 29th February and 7th March.

About Neil Frost:

Neil Frost is a comedic performer from the UK and Co-Artistic Director of the multi-award-winning theatre company Mad Etiquette, specialising in physical comedy and clown influenced contemporary performance. He trained as an actor at The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, also in clown and character with Mick Barnfather and Jos Houben of Complicite Theatre and Phil Burgers aka Dr Brown.

Neil’s previous work The Establishment: Le Bureau De Strange and Captain Cauliflower and Marvin the Mischievous Moose, won Adelaide Fringe 2019 Weekly Award Winner for both Best Comedy and Best Children's Event. His solo show Neil Frost: The Door will also be touring this year to the Edinburgh, Brighton and Prague Fringe Festivals.

Neil regularly uses his comedy and clowning skills on tour with Clowns Without Borders UK, a charity that aims to relieve suffering through laughter and play in areas of crisis. He has performed for large numbers of children and adults in refugee camps in Serbia, Greece, Bangladesh and Ukraine. In 2019, alongside a group of Clown Without Borders UK trainers, Neil worked in Jordan with a troupe of Syrian performers running workshops to help them develop the first National Circus of Syria.