Mina Liccione Brings GROWING UP RINGSIDE Show To Adelaide Fringe

The Adelaide Fringe will present Growing Up Ringside: A One-Woman Show by Mina Liccione. Mina is best known for her performances on Comedy Central, MTV, Stand-up Sketch Show, the smash hit STOMP and her most recent run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

This highly-acclaimed immersive multimedia production brings to life stories from Mina's New York upbringing as the daughter of an Italian-American boxing promoter. She lives in a world inhabited by wise guys and boxing champs like Muhammed Ali and George Foreman, but dreams of becoming a dancer on Broadway. Encompassing tragedy and triumph, Mina's story continues up to the present day with a move across the globe to pioneer a comedy scene in Dubai. It was a two-week gig that has lasted 15 years and counting, and has produced one interfaith marriage, two young twin Muslim sons and countless mentees.

Combining the latest in technology with a captivating solo performance, this unique production allows the audience to step right into Mina's life. Stunning digital projections transport you from her living room to the dance studio, the boxing gym, Manhattan, San Francisco and Dubai, while her hilarious and heartfelt stories take you on a separate journey of emotions.

Incorporating comedy, rhythm and spoken word, Growing Up Ringside is a story of love and resilience, and reveals the full depths and versatility of Mina as a performing artist and writer.

At its heart, this show is a tribute to a special father/daughter relationship that developed against the backdrop of the 1980s New York boxing scene. The pair form an unbeatable team, fighting each other's corners through the good times and the bad.

"Like many others living abroad during the pandemic, I wasn't able to visit my family for several years. To battle homesickness, I started video calling my parents every day. We'd reminisce about my dad's boxing days. I realised many of those folks left us too soon and my dad's health wasn't good either. So I had to write this show - to honour him and my New York roots as well as my present life in Dubai; to connect these two worlds and help break negative stereotypes about the Middle East and build a better understanding on both sides of the cultural coin through art and laughter. And now, being able to share my performance on another side of the world as part of the Adelaide Fringe is an exciting bucket list moment, " Mina says.

Growing Up Ringside will be available to view on-demand February 17- March 19, 2023 exclusively through the Adelaide Fringe platform. To view visit: Adelaide Fringe.