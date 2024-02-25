Matt Harvey's WAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE to Play Adelaide Fringe

Fresh from a sell-out season in Edinburgh and running for one week only from the 29th of February through the 10th of March at Hotel Richmond in Rundle Mall, Wage Against the Machine is a feisty exploration of one man's journey through the joys of Robodebt, wage theft and breaking a 100-year-old roller coaster to save the lives of eighteen people.



Wage Against the Machine tackles issues like poverty-level jobs, class struggles, and corporate versus human rights. A darkly comic and pertinent comment on the day-to-day struggles of the working class, it's a fast-paced hour of stand-up and storytelling, set in the surprisingly angry world of customer service.



Audiences join award-winning comedian and storyteller, Matt Harvey (The Shovel, The Shot) as he talks about the jobs he no longer needs to worry about being fired from. Wage Against the Machine weaves a tapestry of comedic anecdotes that resonate with anyone who's ever clocked in at a less-than-perfect job.

Fresh from a sell-out season at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Wage Against the Machine is a tribute to the absurdity of our everyday work experiences and finding the humor in the chaos. From Robodebt, to wage theft, and breaking a 100-year-old roller coaster to save the lives of eighteen people all in a day's work when you earn the minimum wage.

Matt Harvey invites audiences to punch your time card and join him for Wage Against the Machine; where the daily grind is minimum wage, maximum grief... and the customer is always wrong.



Performance details

Location: Hotel Richmond, 128 Rundle Mall, Adelaide SA 5000

Dates: 29th Feb - 10th Mar 2024 - Thur-Sun only, 20:15 (29th) 21:45 (all others)

60 minutes no interval - Strictly for audiences 16+

Warnings: Occasional coarse language, political themes, and depictions of capitalism and daily drudgery