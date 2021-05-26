MakeSpace Residencies At ActNow Theatre

ActNow Theatre has announced its first edition of MakeSpace Residencies.

MakeSpace Residencies are an amazing opportunity for four artists who self-identify as belonging to culturally and linguistically diverse communities (CALD) or queer (LGBTIQa+) communities to pitch self-determined work with a digital outcome. Included in the programme is free space to rehearse in ActNow's CBD venue MakeSpace, a generous stipend and the opportunity for selected fellows to collaborate with artists of their choice.

A new venture from ActNow Theatre, MakeSpace Residencies are designed to support a new wave of emerging artists from the CALD and queer Adelaide arts communities, who represent the diverse face of South Australia's arts scene. In order to democratise storytelling, we are looking to strip back barriers to pathway building with dedicated spaces for our communities to develop, collaborate and create at the next level. MakeSpace Residencies respond to these challenges by offering access to digital, physical and well-resourced spaces, paired with mentorship and opportunities to collaborate.

"We are committed to supporting our artists through all the stages of their development, from engaging with us as community members to emerging artists and beyond. Time, resources and space to develop new work are rare in our industry, so for us to be able to offer four artists this incredible opportunity is something we are all very excited about," says Yasmin Gurreeboo, Co-CEO and Artistic Director of ActNow Theatre.

The digital outcome of the Residencies will differ for each artist, allowing them to be innovative in how they present their work online.

"This process and development will be supported by ActNow's Digital Innovator, with artists and ActNow Theatre being pushed toward thinking of how to engage audiences both within and outside our communities," says Rhen Soggee, Acting CEO of ActNow Theatre, adding, "We're so excited to support digitally innovative storytelling at ActNow Theatre and, ultimately, South Australia."

ActNow Theatre is a South Australian theatre company who tailor socially conscious performance projects. ActNow Theatre creates interactive arts projects for social justice outcomes. We strive to create and champion the work of traditionally underrepresented artistic communities, embed artists in organisations outside the sectors, present work in theatres, schools, workplaces, healthcare settings and community spaces, support career development for diverse artists, contribute to methodologies of CACD and artistic social practice and develop stories through theatre, games, screen and emergent art forms. We see our work as empowering communities through art, and our audiences as the catalyst for social change.

The MakeSpace Residencies are made possible by funding from the Government of South Australia, through Arts South Australia, and the Australian Council for the Arts.

Applications close at 11.59pm Tuesday 15 June.

Find out more about the MakeSpace Residencies: https://www.actnowtheatre.org.au/makespace-residencies