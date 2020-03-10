MY THREE ANGELS Comes to Goodwood Theatre

South Australia's beloved Independent Theatre brings its trademark panache to the hilarious comedy My Three Angels, which inspired one of Australia's first TV dramas back in 1962.

Goodwood Theatre is transformed into 1910 French Guiana as three escaped criminals decide to do a good deed on Christmas Eve by helping to repair the roof of local shopkeeper Felix Dulay.

It doesn't take long for this simple task to descend into a comic farce as the do-gooders use their criminal wiles to save the shopkeeper and his family from their evil-minded rich cousin.

Inspired by the French play La Cuisine Des Anges, this classic 1954 script from husband and wife dramatists Samuel and Bella Spewack, was adapted for screen a year later as We're No Angels starring Humphrey Bogart and Peter Ustinov.

Book your tickets now to see how the criminal masterminds attempt to solve the family's problems with hilarious results and become the Dulay family's "Angels."

It'd be criminal to miss the opening performance of Independent Theatre's 2020 season.

Tickets: $20.00 - $37.50. Evenings and weekend matinees.

Book now at www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=584915

Date: 17 - 25 April 2020

Location: Goodwood Theatre

166a Goodwood Road, Goodwood, South Australia 5034

Website: www.independenttheatre.org.au





