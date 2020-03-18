MY THREE ANGELS Cancelled at Independent Theatre

Mar. 18, 2020  
Unfortunately Independent Theatre have had to cancel their show My Three Angels that was going to run 17-25 April 2020.

My Three Angels synopsis:

Three escaped criminals decide to do a good deed on Christmas Eve by helping to repair the roof of local shopkeeper Felix Dulay.

It doesn't take long for this simple task to descend into a comic farce as the do-gooders use their criminal wiles to save the shopkeeper and his family from their evil-minded rich cousin.

Inspired by the French play La Cuisine Des Anges, this classic 1954 script from husband and wife dramatists Samuel and Bella Spewack, was adapted for screen a year later as We're No Angels starring Humphrey Bogart and Peter Ustinov.



