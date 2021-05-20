MUM'S GUITAR to be Presented at Holden Street Theatres

Adam is a taxi driver who works hard from 6pm to 6am driving his lonesome taxi, but he dreams of being an actor. In his apartment he amuses himself by playing a game with the Tele. One day the Tele explodes and this forces him to get out and experience life outside. However he soon discovers that life is stranger than his Tele. It is through song he shares his experiences.

Based on the music album Mum's Guitar, Co-Produced by Sam Lench. Mum's Guitar is about one's yearning to be understood and feel human connection.

Excerpt from the play:

'I think this is my last moment looking up at a hideous piece of architecture on Piri Street... 'N then, the door opens. 'N I sigh with relief... But then there is a thump on my window. I open it. 'N I'm face to face with a wife killer...'

About the music:

"'Cult' has lots of potential and I like the atmospheric intro and very melodic guitar part; it reminds me of late 60s singer-songwriters like Tim Buckley/Van Morrison/Love..."

- Sam Lench, Music Producer

About the development of the show:

"I dug up my guitar, because I hadn't played in years, and I started writing songs. It occurred to me this is what I did when I was little when I wrote songs and performed on my mum's guitar. Then the idea came to me to record an album and present it as a theatre show and call it Mum's Guitar in honour of that first creative spark. Also, it is that old "method actor" thing where you create the role by actually experiencing and learning the world of the character being portrayed.

"After working in the studio for around four months with Music Producer Sam Lench and recording over twenty songs, I then went into developmental rehearsals with Paulo Castro to devise a show based on the music album. Through improvisations and exploration of text a narrative was formed."

- Adam Cirillo, Writer/Performer

Mum's Guitar

By Adam Cirillo

Presented by Adam Cirillo & Adapt Enterprises Pty Ltd

Holden Street Theatres, July 21-25

8pm, Duration: 55mins

Tickets: www.Holdenstreettheatres.com

Adult: $25 |Concession: $22

Producer, Writer and Performer: Adam Cirillo

Director: Paulo Castro

Music Producer: Sam Lench

Producer: Adapt Enterprises Pty Ltd