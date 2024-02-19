Local Adelaide Composer Creates a Magical Family Tale With THE BOY WITH THE GOLDEN FOX

On the day of his son's birth, writer & composer Benji Riggs debuted his original musical, The Boy with the Golden Fox. Driven by the desire to create stories that brought families together, this magical adventure of unlikely friendship will have its Fringe Premiere 8-16 March at the Norwood Concert Hall.

His favourite memories growing up were watching the Disney classics and reading bedtime stories with dad. Now Benji gets to combine his love for storytelling and musicals to create a tale that stands alongside the great movie-musicals we all grew up watching.

It's safe to say that Benji has a deep connection to the stage, working with State Opera of South Australia, Windmill Theatre Company and the Australian Ballet Company. After studying acting at Guildhall School of Music & Drama and music at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, Benji has composed for David Harrower's Blackbird produced by Roots Theatre and Ode to Pa for the Carducci String Quartet.

The Boy with the Golden Fox was first performed in July 2022. Benji arrived at the theatre for opening after a sleepless night at the hospital where his wife had just given birth to their son. He explains, “we both birthed babies that day”. The “mysterious and enchanting” show went on to have a repeat season to sold-out audiences in 2023.

“Although written in South Australia, it has universal themes and the feeling of a well-wrought European enchanted forest tale.” – David Smith, The Theatre Association of South Australia.

There is no question that The Boy with the Golden Fox has connected with children and parents of all ages. Now this “wonderful local product with wider significance and appeal” gets to inspire a new audience from 8-16 March at the Norwood Concert Hall. Tickets for the event are available at FringeTIX.