Live Entertainment Announced For This Spring at Adelaide Festival Centre

Adelaide Festival Centre is flourishing this Spring with a packed program of live theatre, music, and visual arts for all ages.

Among this season's highlights, Adelaide Festival Centre presents the 15th annual OzAsia Festival from 20 October to 6 November under Artistic Director Annette Shun Wah. Australia's leading contemporary arts festival engaging with Asia, this year's program features a bold and exciting lineup of award-winning artists performing dance, theatre, music and more.

Taking place on the final weekend of the festival is writing and ideas program In Other Words, under the new curatorship of writer and performer Jennifer Wong (host of ABC iView Chopsticks or Fork?), and with guest curators and well-known journalists and broadcasters Beverley Wang (ABC Radio National) and Marc Fennell (SBS TV The Feed, Dateline, Mastermind Australia; ABC TV India Now, The School That Tried to End Racism). The full In Other Words program will be revealed mid-September.

The Moon Lantern Trail will once again light up Pinky Flat and foodies will be delighted by the return of OzAsia Festival favourite, Lucky Dumpling Market at Elder Park serving up delicious cuisine from the best local vendors. Plus, a brand-new event, Bubble Tea Garden! will take place from

5-6 September at Festival Plaza.

Throughout September, Adelaide Festival Centre proudly presents this year's OUR MOB, an exhibition of art by First Nations artists on display at Adelaide Festival Centre's Festival Theatre Galleries and OUR YOUNG MOB at Adelaide Festival Centre's Children's Artspace until October 9. Pieces are also available to view and purchase via Adelaide Festival Centre's online shop with direct to artist sales.

This weekend, OUR WORDS, curated by Ngarrindjeri and Kaurna award-winning poet, Dominic Guerrera will bring together some of the most exciting First Nations writers, creatives, poets and speakers for a series of panels and conversations at Festival Theatre's Quartet Bar from 11am. Younger audiences are in for a treat around the OUR STORIES campfire to hear traditional Dreaming stories for children from South Australian storytellers, including Ngarrindjeri, Nurungga, Ngadjuri woman Sonya Rankine, Narungga, Nantowarra, Kaurna woman Kylie O'Loughlin and Boandik woman Aunty Michelle Jacquelin-Furr.

Adelaide Festival Centre's Music @ The Maj series heats up again with two acclaimed artists taking to Her Majesty's Theatre stage. GRAMMY winner and contemporary R&B star Leon Bridges will sweep Adelaide audiences off their feet on 27 September when the 'River', 'Coming Home' and 'Bad Bad News' singer performs at Her Majesty's Theatre, as part of his Australian The Boundless Tour -tickets are selling fast. And acclaimed singer songwriter Aldous Harding will perform an intimate show at Her Majesty's Theatre on Tuesday, 18 October as part of her national tour and in celebration of her acclaimed fourth studio album Warm Chris.

Adelaide cabaret icon, Libby O'Donovan premieres her new show, Sister Elizabeth, at Her Majesty's Theatre for one night only. Prepare to be uplifted, entertained, and perhaps enlightened as Libby explores the divine nuns of film, TV and pop culture while belting out hit gospel songs with her extraordinary voice on 30 September.

ARIA nominated Adelaide-based Afrobeat ensemble, The Shaolin Afronauts, will premiere their new five-part album collection across two shows at Space Theatre on 16 and 17 September. Founded by multi award-winning composer and electric bassist Ross McHenry in 2008, the 12-piece band launched onto Australian dance floors and captivated audiences with their unique approach to contemporary soul music.



Musicals making their way to Adelaide Festival Centre this Spring include Dolly Parton's internationally acclaimed smash hit 9 To 5 The Musical at Festival Theatre from 8 October. Featuring an astonishing top line cast including Marina Prior, Casey Donovan, Erin Clare, Caroline O'Connor and Eddie Perfect. New tickets on sale from Friday, 2 September.

Cruel Intentions, the funny and nostalgia fueled hit and the ultimate 90s throwback will play at Her Majesty's Theatre from 9 September.

A musical celebration of African culture and migration in South Australia, The Deep North, will come to Adelaide Festival Centre's Space Theatre from 28 September written by award-winning playwright Matt Hawkins, and featuring Adelaide musician James Bannah Jr and renowned rapper, singer, and producer Elsy Wameyo. The musical theatre show is part of Adelaide Festival Centre's inSPACE Development Program.

A new exhibition at Her Majesty's Theatre called Celebrity Sitters features a wonderful array of portraits from Adelaide Festival Centre's Performing Arts collection displayed in the Ian & Pamela Wall Gallery until November 6. Open to view during performance times.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "We have an action-packed Spring season at Adelaide Festival Centre with entertainment for all ages. This is a great time for South Australians to get out as the weather warms up and enjoy live entertainment at its best and a stroll along the Riverbank and Festival Plaza areas. OzAsia Festival will light up the precinct once again this year offering up one of our best programs of theatre, dance, music, and Asian food delights for all."

