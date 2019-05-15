Lani 66 Comes to Nexus Arts Venue

Adelaide performer Shelley Dunstone has created a new cabaret show, based on the life of Lani Hall, lead singer of Brasil 66. "Lani 66" will premiere in the Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival on Saturday 15 June at 6 pm, Nexus Arts Venue.

In 1965, Lani Hall, 19, was singing in a Chicago coffee house when she was approached by Sergio Mendes, a recent immigrant from Brazil. He persuaded her to move to Los Angeles and join his New Group as lead singer. The next year, Brasil 66 shot to global stardom, and Lani's life would be changed forever. Mendes had been on the lookout for an American girl singer to give his Brazilian band a broader appeal in the United States. When he heard Lani, he knew he had found the one. Lani's voice gave the band its distinctive sound, and the world could not get enough of its cool, Latin crossover style. Brasil 66 dominated the charts for six years until Lani left the band to embark on a solo career. She is married to trumpeter Herb Alpert, and has released more than 20 albums, in English, Portuguese and Spanish. Shelley Dunstone is a former lawyer who discovered cabaret a decade ago, at an open-mic night held at La Boheme. She has created, produced and performed six other original cabaret shows.

"Once I found Brazilian music, I quickly became addicted, and wanted to immerse myself in it", she said. Shelley has learned to speak Brazilian Portuguese, has performed at the famous Bottles bar in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro (where Sergio Mendes played in the early 1960s), and has worked with a Brazilian composer, translating his song lyrics into English. Lani 66 will feature such hits as Mas Que Nada, Fool on the Hill and Going out of my Head. Performing with Shelley will be the Brendan Fitzgerald Trio, comprising Brendan Fitzgerald (grand piano), Quinton Dunne (bass) and Steve Todd (percussion). Lani 66 will play at Nexus Arts Venue for one night only, Saturday 15 June at 6 pm.

Booking link: http://www.cabaretfringefestival.com/lani-66/





