LEATHER LUNGS: HIGHER LOVE Returns to Adelaide

Performances run 21 - 26 February 2023 & 28 February - 5 March 2023.

Feb. 20, 2023  
After winning Best Cabaret Weekly Awards in 2020 and 2021 the queen of falsetto and stiletto returns to Adelaide, revealing all with a heart-stopping 4-octave vocal range in a brand-new sensual celebration of all things liberation, restoration and vocal freakin' sensation!

In the context of pandemic, war, political tension and economic downturn, it's crucial that we acknowledge the negatives facing us in our own personal lives, and work out how to thrive regardless. Loss and hurt find their way into our lives uninvited, but rebirth, joy, and celebration are choices we need to make.

Audiences can expect a heartfelt and honest exploration of how we can always find a way to celebrate and find joy in the bleakest of situations. Our joy comes from within and often it's in the letting go of what we thought was most important to us that we truly find happiness.

Leather Lungs' sole aim this Fringe is to share a little joy in uncertain times, and as always, bring a little light, life, and leather to Adelaide.

"For me, this show is about a rebirthing of Leather Lungs and simply acknowledging where I'm at in my life: facing trauma, sure, but laying on buckets of comedy. A lot of the themes are universal and I believe the show is going to be special to a lot of people. Lots of heartfelt moments, but always some naughty ones too!"

Leather Lungs is the fierce, frisky and fabulous alter-ego of award winning triple-threat entertainer, Jason Chasland. The artist's astounding vocals mean he has been sought by the best, singing for the Beckhams, touring internationally and performing as a vocalist for Adele during her 2017 tour. Jason has also headlined the inaugural Broken Heel Festival and has performed all over the world.

Raised in New Zealand but now proudly calling Australia home, this 'Kwazzie' (Kiwi-Aussie) is excited to be returning to Adelaide Fringe with a brand new show after twice winning the BankSA Weekly Best Cabaret Award.

Be enthralled as Leather Lungs finds Higher Love in an explosion of song, including mesmerising renditions of the powerhouse anthems of ABBA, Elvis, Whitney, Liza and more.

Strap in, because you're guaranteed a night of debauchery, belly laughs and celebration!

LEATHER LUNGS: HIGHER LOVE

Dates: 21 - 26 February 2023 & 28 February - 5 March 2023

Cost: $27-32

Time: 8:40pm (60 min - no interval)

Venue: Gluttony - The Lark

Tickets: fringetix.com.au




