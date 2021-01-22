Kevin Mitchell and Sarah McLeod to Headline 27 CLUB: THE MUSIC THAT NEVER DIES

Two Aussie rock icons will celebrate the late, great members of the 27 Club this Adelaide Fringe as Kevin Mitchell (Bob Evans, Jebediah) and Sarah McLeod (The Superjesus) have just been confirmed as headliners of the rock spectacular, '27 Club'.

Presented by Release Creative and Andrew Kay, '27 Club: The Music That Never Dies' is this year's must-attend live music experience as Kevin Mitchell (Bob Evans, Jebediah), Sarah McLeod (The Superjesus) and some of South Australia's greatest live performers - Carla Lippis, Dusty Lee Stephensen and Wanderers - will belt out the eternal music of the gone but not forgotten members of the 27 Club: rock superstars who left us too early at the age of 27.

Kevin says: "I can't wait to experience my first ever Adelaide Fringe Festival! It's going to be a blast inhabiting the songs made by these brilliant artists who were taken from us too soon. Their combined songbooks are absolutely mammoth!"

Running from February 19 to February 28 at Gluttony, '27 Club' will honour some of the world's greatest rock stars: Hendrix, Joplin, Winehouse, Morrison and Cobain; all voices of their generation and all gone way too soon.

Sarah says: "When I was asked to do this show I thought it was a super cool idea. Immediately, I imagined myself singing Amy Winehouse - because I love her and sing her songs around the house all the time - so the chance to do that in front of an audience excited the hell out of me.

"I've never tried to sing Janis Joplin, though. I listen to her music but strangely I've never covered a song or even attempted to try and sing any around the house. So, I jumped on the piano and started freestyling Mercedes Benz. I got excited and I pulled up a few of her more vocal wailing tracks and sung along. Then I got really excited. I thought, 'I get to do this with a kick-ass band?' OMG now THIS is gonna be fun!"

Sarah continues: "I've always loved the Adelaide Fringe and have wanted to be involved for years and I think I have fallen into the perfect show for me! I'm very excited about this! And my mate Kev [Bob Evans] is in it! I love Kev. We will have so much fun."

Release Creative Managing Director Ruth Blythman says: "To secure a cast of this calibre during the middle of a pandemic is nothing short of a miracle. Having seen snippets of what they are already working on, let's just say, this is going to be something pretty unforgettable that Adelaide audiences are going to be talking about for a long time. We feel incredibly privileged to be able to deliver a show that will get people really excited to experience live performance again."

The music of these legends will live on thanks to this Fringe headlining show. It's where music fans can celebrate the lives and music of some of the world's best-loved rock stars as the supremely talented cast will showcase their unique takes on some eternal anthems for Adelaide audiences.

Performances run February 19 to February 28.

Learn more and purchase tickets at releasecreative.com.au/27club or adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/27-club-af2021.