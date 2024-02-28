KALEIDOSCOPE Comes to The Garden of Unearthly Delights for Adelaide Fringe 2024

Step into the reimagined Kaleidoscope at The Garden of Unearthly Delights for Adelaide Fringe 2024 – reinvented and reimagined by immersive visionaries David Musch and Luke Million.

Traverse the spectacular mirrored maze, reborn through a creative lens fusing responsive light, cascading shadows and an all-encompassing synth soundtrack. By day, Kaleidoscope is a sun-drenched fortress where light plays tricks on all who enter. By night, an otherworldly technicolour dreamscape dazzles audiences wandering through.

David Musch's signature mastery transforms the mirrored fortress with his kinetic, responsive lighting designs, while Luke Million contributes an atmospheric retro-inspired soundscape to complete the sensory experience. Together, these two visionaries gift audiences an electrifying new perspective on Kaleidoscope's magic.



David Musch is a multidisciplinary artist working in immersive light, kinetic and sound-based works, living on Kaurna country in Adelaide, Australia. David founded Mapped Studio in 2015, a dynamic creative studio that makes light-focused art that evokes curiosity and awe. He remains Principal Creative at Mapped Studio, where his practice is focused on challenging ideas of human experiences and how visceral experiences can provoke abstract thought and reflection.

Luke Million is SA's ”Synth Lord” and part of Australia's premier disco act, The Swiss. His adored and fun-filled track, "Arnold", is a celebration of the big man we know and love, and is one of Triple J's most-requested songs of recent times. And who could forget his deep-synth remix of the “Stranger Things Theme”. Luke's magnificent retro-vibed soundscape for Kaleidoscope 2024 is evocative and moving with splashes of sunshine. He brings a whole new feel to the wonder that is Kaleidoscope.

Tickets to Kaleidoscope are on sale now via adelaidefringe.com.au and gardenofunearthlydelights.com.au.