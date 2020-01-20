Join Frankie Foxstone A.K.A The Profit for WALKING TOUR at Adelaide Fringe

Grab your walking shoes and cheque-book to join, Amy Gwilliam as Frankie Foxstone A.K.A The Profit on this summer's wickedest Walking Tour. Making it's Australian Premiere at The Garden at Adelaide Fringe, this is uproarious, cutting edge, interactive satire for this insatiable-era.



Described as the granddaughter of Margaret Thatcher, the godless daughter of Boris Johnson, and the lost twin of Ivanka Trump, property developer extraordinaire Frankie Foxstone a.k.a. The Profit is the voodoo doll of the liberal classes. And she has "smashing" plans for Adelaide.

Gaulier-trained clown and international theatre-maker, Amy Gwilliam, brings her timely comic sensation, Frankie Foxstone A.K.A. The Profit to Adelaide's green spaces, in this achingly hilarious, subversive, immersive Walking Tour. Tailored specifically for the festival and location, and with whip-smart ad-libbing for each audience, this is a distinguished, disheveling experience like nothing else at this year's Adelaide Fringe.

"You must understand I didn't make Frankie Foxstone up. Absolutely not! I mean a property developer? Are you joking? I was just flicking mindlessly through the property pages left on the tube and I thought Oh Wow! this copywriting is so exclusive. Appalling. Grotesque. Ideal for comedy. The character hails from my anger and my joy", says Amy. "And audiences go wild for her."

Frankie was a hit on the London comedy and performance circuit for two years prior to Amy Gwilliam developing the full length work-in-progress at the prestigious HighTide Festival in Aldeburgh 2018. In 2019 Frankie made her World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe in sold out shows and gaining critical acclaim as The Scotsman heralded the show, "thrillingly subversive" and "deliciously clever".

Amy Gwilliam comes from the womb of BAFTA winning Comedy Director, Liddy Oldroyd. She was teething on the set of Not the Nine O'Clock news, potty trained on the set of Spitting Image, had her television debut aged 4 as Julian Clary's fantasy daughter, and played the drug-dealing best friend of Tony Blair's daughter in Drop The Dead Donkey. Aged 13, Amy was totally unprepared for the role! Liddy died shortly after and Amy never intended to continue in her mother's vein. But it's clearly a family business and the breast milk of satire and play was strong.

"I'm fascinated, terrified and delighted, to be following in Mum's footsteps. I miss her. And I miss Spitting Image. I suggest Frankie is a bit of a rubber puppet for these times we are living in.", says Amy Gwilliam.

Frankie Foxstone A.K.A The Profit Walking Tour sets off from The Garden Box Office at 7pm Thursdays to Sundays and extra 5pm shows on the weekends. With strictly limited places on the Tour, do book immediately - this is a show you won't want to miss!



For more information visit adelaidefringe.com.au or www.gardenofunearthlydelights.com.au.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You