Jay Power PRE-PC Announced At Adelaide Fringe

In a unique cabaret show, songstress Jay Power turns her soulful, Jazz-trained voice to songs - and accompanying social ideals - from yesteryear.



Songs like "Keep Young and Beautiful if You Want To Be Loved", toe tapper "Big Fat Mamas are back in style", the ode to housewifedom, "I Wanna do Homework" hark back to an era of jazz, boogie-woogie and raunchy blues.



After studying Jazz voice at the Elder Conservatorium of music, Jay Power has had a diverse career writing and performing jazz, pop and soul music. This cabaret side project combines her love for swing and early RnB, with "naughty humour!".



"The idea of Political Correctness gets a response from people. A lot of people feel like it goes too far these days, while others feel it doesn't go far enough. These songs are really fun and often beautiful, but they also cause us to reflect on where we've come from. They can give you a sense of nostalgia for the old days, or relief that society's views have changed - I just sing the songs and let the audience make up their own minds," says Jay.



Audiences can expect a feel-good show with plenty of sass and laughs. Jay - an award-winning vocalist - is backed by the best musicians in the business, making this limited-run show one of the must-sees of the 2020 Adelaide Fringe.

For tickets visit Fringetix and for more information visit www.prepc.net.





