JACQUI DARK: TAKE THIS LONGING Premieres at Claire's Kitchen

Article Pixel Feb. 16, 2020  
We are born longing.

Longings for love and safety soon deepen into intangible yearnings ...

The Germans experience 'sensucht', that inconsolable longing in the human heart for things far-off and indefinable.

The Welsh suffer 'hiraeth', a homesickness for a home to which you cannot return and which maybe never was.

The Portugese feel 'saudade', an intense desire for something unspoken, the presence of absence, the love that remains after love is gone ...

In this brand new production, multi award winning opera and cabaret star Jacqui Dark, and pianist extraordinaire Daryl Wallis, lead you on a poignant exploration of all the things we long for and long to leave behind.

DATE: 18 March 2020
VENUE: Claire's Kitchen at le Salon, 35 Oxford St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
BOOKINGS: http://www.claireskitchen.com.au/events-1/claires-pop-up-petit-cabaret-presents-jacki-dark

PRICES: $87.50 (show plus 3-course meal)



