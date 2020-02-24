Ivan Aristeguieta Launches PINATA For Adelaide Fringe This March

You will hear this loud and primal chant of raging Latino kids at every birthday party. However, in Venezuela, kids don't beat up cardboard donkeys, that's cardboard animal cruelty. Instead, they beat up their heroes: Superman, Yoda, Elsa, Wonder Woman or even the Hulk.

Since turning 40, Ivan has had this chant stuck in his head. Is he a grown up now, or still just a big kid? Is the party over, or just beginning? Maybe it's time to take off the blindfold and see what's in front of him. Yet, in order to get the candy of life, Ivan must beat the crap out of everything he has learned so far, and destroy some personal heroes.

Ivan has had Aussie audiences laughing since 2012 after migrating to Australia and taking on the challenge of performing comedy in a second language. Ivan is one happy comedy-migrant and he's squeezing all the privileges the First World can give him. From his own TV show, Lost in Pronunciation, his live stand-up TV special debut, Chorizo Sizzle, the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and numerous TV appearances on Australian shows such as: MICF Opening Gala, Have you Been Paying Attention, Celebrity Name Game, Hughesy We Have a Problem and The Project.

PINATA is sure to be the SMASH HIT of the 2020 festivals.

Tour presented by Laughing Stock Productions, more information at www.ivanaristeguieta.com.au





