International Guitar Duo, Lee Song-Ou and Oliver Fartach-Naini, Perform at Kay Brothers Winery

The performance is on Sunday 3 December at noon.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

For the first time since 2016 the internationally acclaimed guitar duo, Lee Song-Ou and Oliver Fartach-Naini, will perform at Kay Brothers Winery in McLaren Vale on Sunday 3 December at noon.

Revered for their highly imaginative artistry, South Korean Lee Song-Ou and German Oliver Fartach-Naini will perform a mélange of 19th century French music and newly written interludes by eclectic Adelaide composer Stephen Whittington, garnished with sprinkles of Brazilian and Korean music. The stylistically very diverse program includes solo and duo compositions by Ian Seaborn, Napoleon Coste, Fernando Sor, Dilermando Reis, Hyewon Lee and Stephen Whittington.

‘We are very excited about this concept of intertwining 19th century repertoire with new interludes crafted specifically for this program. Having worked with Stephen Whittington on a number of other projects already we know we are in for some exquisite music, and we look forward to recording these works early next year' says Fartach-Naini.

Renowned for their innovative programs and collaborations, Lee Song-Ou and Oliver Fartach-Naini began playing together in 1991, when both were students of American guitarist and composer Laurie Randolph at the University of the Arts in Berlin, Germany.

Composers from all over the world including Geonyong Lee (South Korea), Laurie Randolph (USA), Ludger Vollmer (Germany), Carlo Domeniconi (Italy), Thomas Wallisch (Austria), Coco Nelegatti (Argentina), Jaime Zenamon (Brazil), Vincent Lindsey-Clark (England) as well as Richard Charlton and Stephen Whittington from Australia have written music for this duo. In addition to their acclaimed duo CDs Movement For Two Guitars, Frutti di Mare and 25 they have recorded over 20 albums for numerous record labels around the world. These include their pioneering trio collaborations with Richard Yongjae O'Neill (viola) for the CD Winter Journey (Deutsche Grammophon) and with violinist Zia Hyunsu Shin for their album Canto Antigo (Credia Classics, Universal).

When not on tour Lee Song-Ou lives in Daegu (South Korea) and Oliver Fartach-Naini is based in Adelaide where he is senior lecturer at the University of Adelaide's Elder Conservatorium of Music.




