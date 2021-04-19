IT WAS ALL HIM: A New Musical Cabaret To Debut At The Cabaret Fringe Festival This June

Preachrs Podcast OnLine & OnStage will present a brand new show just in time for this year's Cabaret Fringe.

On June 11 and 12 at Arthur Art Bar (the hub of this year's Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival) see the brand new musical cabaret, It Was All Him, devised by two of Adelaide's most accomplished performers.

"A first date takes an unexpected turn when it's discovered both Veronika and Benjamin have a history with the same man...featuring songs from rock, to musical theatre hits and pop classics, this is one musical adventure you don't want to miss.

It Was All Him is bound to delight cabaret and musical theatre fans of all walks of life.

Tickets are on sale via the Cabaret Fringe site at the early bird price of $20 until May 1 with the code "EARLYBIRD." https://cabaretfringefestival.com/it-was-all-him/.