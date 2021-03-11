Hothouse Returns To Local Theatre Making This Week

Opening on Wednesday 17 March, HotHouse's next production sees a return to creating professional theatre with Albury-Wodonga based performers and creative team.

Those Who Fall in Love Like Anchors Dropped Upon the Ocean Floor by award winning playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer, follows ten characters as they navigate the moment when they fall in and out of love.

Performed by three actors with strong links to the region, the play moves seamlessly from a Cold War Russian submarine to a Parisian watch shop, to an Appalachian snowfield, to an uncomfortable first date in local restaurant. It explores fleeting moments, chance encounters, and asks "what would you do for love".

With a design by Sophie Woodward (MTC, Red Stich, HotHouse), lighting design by Kofi Isaacs (Flying Fruit Flies) and sound design by Jason Groenveld, the production is helmed by HotHouse Theatre's Artistic Director Karla Conway. She said:

Its been so good to return to making theatre, and especially with an amazing local cast and creative team. This production continues HotHouse's commitment to working with local artists and creating a great night out at the theatre for our local audiences.

Grace Rouvray, creator of the Netfix/iView series 600 Bottles of Wine, is joined by Rachel McNamara; last seen in the sell-out Celsius Independent Theatre production of Rabbit Hole, and Nick Steain who is making his HotHouse debut.

Ms Rouvray said, "I grew up in Albury... I did the drama classes for years. I did about four years of the Biting Dog Theatre Festival, so it's really important to come back here as an artist now. It really feels special and serendipitous that this has all come together."

Ms McNamara said, "I am so excited to be performing as part of the HotHouse 2021 season... Anchors is quirky, and wonderful, and funn,y and thought provoking, and I can't wait for you to see it."

Mr Steain said, "This is such a great way to be back at home, especially after what was a very stagnating year for the arts in 2020, to be working on a show in 2021, with a regional professional production company, it's such a joy."

Those Who Fall in Love Like Anchors Dropped Upon the Ocean Floor plays at the Butter Factory Theatre for ten public performances from 17 March. Due to COVID-Safe restrictions, social distancing has limited the capacity of the theatre and some performances are already booked out.

Learn more at hothousetheatre.com.au.