Holden Street Theatres Presents the Australian Premiere of JESUS, JANE MOTHER & ME

Holden Street Theatres, celebrating 20 years in 2023, is proud to present the Australian premiere of Jesus, Jane Mother & Me to play during the 2023 Adelaide Fringe in The Studio at 34 Holden Street Hindmarsh from 11 February to 19 March. Jesus, Jane Mother & Me is Holden Street Theatres' 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Award Winner.

Written and directed by the award winning Philip Stokes and starring his 19 year old son Jack Stokes, Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me is the darkly hilarious and moving story of a strange boy called Daniel Valentine, the ultimate superfan whose life has been devoted to his two favourite things, Jesus... and Yorkshire diva Jane McDonald (SBS TV's Cruising with Jane McDonald). Daniel's mother is a superfan too, but one day her actions cause it all to go horribly wrong.

Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me is a powerful piece of new writing and a twisted coming-of-age story about how hard growing up can be when you're a little bit 'different'. Exploring idolisation, young people's mental health and the dynamic between mother and son, Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me a tragicomedy full of the northern heart and emotional grit of Stokes' previous Fringe hits.

Holden Street producer Martha Lott said 'We are thrilled to have a Philip Stokes play back on our stage with Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me and as the winner of the Holden Street Theatres Edinburgh Fringe Award. Heroin(e) For Breakfast was the first Philip Stokes play we toured and it was a smash hit and one of our most loved shows in the history of the award. We know that Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me will delight audiences. We have so many artists springboard their careers from Holden Street and this is no exception. This is 19yo Jack Stoke's first leap into theatre, and he is un-missable, definitely one to watch.'

Philip Stokes' work has enjoyed sell-out seasons around the world winning awards including the Fringe Review Outstanding Theatre Award and the Adelaide Holden Street Theatre Award and gaining five-star reviews from international press. Philip Stokes is recognised by the British Library as a Culturally Important Playwright of the 21st Century.

Philip Stokes said, 'I'm thrilled to be sending Jesus, Jane Mother & Me to the Adelaide Fringe in 2023. After a successful revival of Heroin(e) for Breakfast in 2019, it's great to be returning with a brand-new show. After the last couple of years, it's been fantastic to have the chance to write and direct a new production with the support of Lawrence Batley Theatre, KETCHUP & Richard Jordan Productions and Holden Street Theatres.'

The creative team for Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me includes set and lighting design by Craig Lomas (Heroin(e) For Breakfast) and sound design by Annie May Fletcher (Hedwig & The Angry Inch - Leeds Playhouse/HOME Manchester).

Tickets for Jesus, Jane Mother & Me are priced from $25.00 and may be booked at Fringetix.