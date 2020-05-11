Hayes Theatre Co's HEAD OVER HEELS Postponed

The Australian Premiere of HEAD OVER HEELS in July this year has been postponed due to ongoing advice issued by the Federal Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. HEAD OVER HEELS, a bold new musical comedy from the visionaries behind Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q, Next To Normal and Spring Awakening, will be rescheduled for the 2021 Hayes Theatre Co season, with specific dates announced later this year.

Hayes Theatre Co will be in contact with current ticket-holders shortly to arrange refunds, and will offer preferential seating to current ticket-holders once new dates are announced.

Set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, this hilarious and ground-breaking piece features songs We Got the Beat, Our Lips Are Sealed and Belinda Carlisle's Heaven is a Place on Earth.

The current creative team will be back on board for the 2021 season, including director Ellen Simpson (Muriel's Wedding, Little Shop of Horrors), choreographer Cameron Mitchell (Catch Me If You Can, Heathers) and designer Isabel Hudson (American Psycho, Caroline, or Change). Pending availability for the new dates, they will be joined by a talented ensemble comprising Laura Bunting, Miss Cairo, Evan Lever, Jenni Little, Noni McCallum, Shadon Meredith, Andy Seymour, Tigist Strode and Aaron Tsindos.





