Great Detectives Returns to Adelaide Fringe with All New Mysteries in 2024

Great Detectives: All New Mysteries plays Clare on March 3, before it's Adelaide season March 8-16 at Ayers House.

By: Jan. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Review: MISS SAIGON at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre Photo 1 Review: MISS SAIGON at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
THE FISH CREEK CARNIVAL Returns With A Summer Celebration For All The Family Photo 2 THE FISH CREEK CARNIVAL Returns With A Summer Celebration For All The Family
New Art Comes to the Art Gallery of South Australia For the New Year Photo 3 New Art Comes to the Art Gallery of South Australia For the New Year
Stefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide Fringe Photo 4 Stefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide Fringe

Great Detectives Returns to Adelaide Fringe with All New Mysteries in 2024

The Great Detectives franchise, which pays loving tribute to the radio dramas of the 1950s, has been delighting audiences around Australia for 10 years and now it's returning to Adelaide Fringe with a brand new set of stories.

Fan favourite characters Johnny Dollar and Candy Matson return from the first two installments, this time up against new foes with an array of intriguing mysteries to solve. Audiences are immersed in the mystery as the show recreates the experience of attending a 1950s radio recording, full of comedy, chaos, and thrills.

Great Detectives was nominated for 7 Broadway World Sydney Theatre Awards in 2016, including Best Play.

This new production features a phenomenal cast of award-winning and critically acclaimed Australian actors including Jennifer Barry, Benjamin Maio Mackay, Tate Simpson & Eden Trebilco. Improviser and comedian Amy Sincock covers all roles as a swing. Great Detectives: All New Mysteries was written and directed by Benjamin Maio Mackay.

With a limited season of just six performances in Adelaide and one performance in Clare (as part of Fringe on Tour), audiences should run to grab their tickets today.

“I'm always delighted to get to return to the world of Great Detectives,” comments Maio Mackay. “Audiences and critics have always loved this series and as a creative, it's always one of the most fun and rewarding projects to get to work on. Over the past 10 years we've had six different adventures, but I think these new stories are my favourite yet.”

Great Detectives: All New Mysteries plays Clare on March 3, before it's Adelaide season March 8-16 at Ayers House. Tickets range from $30-$40 and are on sale now via the button below.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

1
Review: MISS SAIGON at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre Photo
Review: MISS SAIGON at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

The performance, of course, received a standing ovation.

2
Stefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide Fringe Photo
Stefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide Fringe

Stefanie Rummel, a 6X German Rock & Pop Award winner, returns to the Adelaide Fringe with her musical cabaret, 'Chansons: Piaf, Brel & Me - A Musical Cabaret about France.' Don't miss her stunning vocal performance and captivating storytelling. Tickets on sale now.

3
New Art Comes to the Art Gallery of South Australia For the New Year Photo
New Art Comes to the Art Gallery of South Australia For the New Year

Now open to the public, Metamorphosis in The Melrose Wing features new acquisitions by leading Australian and International artists. Learn more about the art here!

4
THE FISH CREEK CARNIVAL Returns With A Summer Celebration For All The Family Photo
THE FISH CREEK CARNIVAL Returns With A Summer Celebration For All The Family

The Fish Creek Carnival is back with a summer celebration for the whole family. Don't miss the cabaret, comedy, and children's shows featuring Tom Ballard and Are We There Yet. Get all the details here.

More Hot Stories For You

Stefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide FringeStefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide Fringe
New Art Comes to the Art Gallery of South Australia For the New YearNew Art Comes to the Art Gallery of South Australia For the New Year
THE FISH CREEK CARNIVAL Returns With A Summer Celebration For All The FamilyTHE FISH CREEK CARNIVAL Returns With A Summer Celebration For All The Family
2023 Sydney Theatre Awards Nominations Announced2023 Sydney Theatre Awards Nominations Announced

Videos

Watch Aaron Tveit Play 'Producer' in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Aaron Tveit Play 'Producer' in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
View all Videos

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
Dinosaur World Live in Australia - Adelaide Dinosaur World Live
Adelaide Festival Centre (1/25-1/28)
I'm a Raindrop, Get Me Outta Here! in Australia - Adelaide I'm a Raindrop, Get Me Outta Here!
Migration Museum (2/17-3/17)
Cabaret Desire in Australia - Adelaide Cabaret Desire
Aphrodite Lounge (3/08-3/08)
Blank Canvas in Australia - Adelaide Blank Canvas
My Lover Cindi (3/14-3/17)
Cabaret Desire in Australia - Adelaide Cabaret Desire
Aphrodite Lounge (3/08-3/08)
Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit in Australia - Adelaide Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Dom Polski Centre (3/04-3/10)
Hit n Hope: A Character Cabaret in Australia - Adelaide Hit n Hope: A Character Cabaret
Ayers House (3/06-3/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You