Great Detectives Returns to Adelaide Fringe with All New Mysteries in 2024

The Great Detectives franchise, which pays loving tribute to the radio dramas of the 1950s, has been delighting audiences around Australia for 10 years and now it's returning to Adelaide Fringe with a brand new set of stories.

Fan favourite characters Johnny Dollar and Candy Matson return from the first two installments, this time up against new foes with an array of intriguing mysteries to solve. Audiences are immersed in the mystery as the show recreates the experience of attending a 1950s radio recording, full of comedy, chaos, and thrills.

Great Detectives was nominated for 7 Broadway World Sydney Theatre Awards in 2016, including Best Play.

This new production features a phenomenal cast of award-winning and critically acclaimed Australian actors including Jennifer Barry, Benjamin Maio Mackay, Tate Simpson & Eden Trebilco. Improviser and comedian Amy Sincock covers all roles as a swing. Great Detectives: All New Mysteries was written and directed by Benjamin Maio Mackay.

With a limited season of just six performances in Adelaide and one performance in Clare (as part of Fringe on Tour), audiences should run to grab their tickets today.

“I'm always delighted to get to return to the world of Great Detectives,” comments Maio Mackay. “Audiences and critics have always loved this series and as a creative, it's always one of the most fun and rewarding projects to get to work on. Over the past 10 years we've had six different adventures, but I think these new stories are my favourite yet.”

Great Detectives: All New Mysteries plays Clare on March 3, before it's Adelaide season March 8-16 at Ayers House. Tickets range from $30-$40 and are on sale now via the button below.