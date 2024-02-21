Grants Awarded To Adelaide Fringe Shows Addressing Mental Health

The State Government is supporting artists performing shows addressing mental health themes at this year's Adelaide Fringe.

Grants of up to $5,000 were awarded to 25 shows that explicitly tackled mental health themes and encouraged dialogue and understanding around mental health issues through the inaugural SA Mental Health Commissioner's Performers Grants program.

Nine of productions will be hosting Q&A panels to engage with audiences and discuss mental health in the context of the show including:

· Fairy Floss & Chaos Comedy Night

· Greg Fleet-The Outsider

· Have You Met My Grief?

· B.L.I.P.S.

· MIDLIFE- JODIE STUBBS

· Me, My Cult & I

· Dear God, please take me now

· Sam Kissajukian: Museum of Modernia

· I(CE)(S)CREAM Boléro Femme & THE OTHER SIDE

The full list of grant recipients can be found here and tickets range in price from $15 - $40.