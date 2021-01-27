GRIEF LIGHTNING: A SATIRE IN 78 SLIDES Debuts At Adelaide Fringe 2021

In an Adelaide Fringe debut, South Australian companies Paper Mouth Theatre and Wickedly Good Productions present Grief Lightning: A Satire in 78 Slides.

Part-theatre, part-standup, part-PowerPoint Presentation. One lecturer desperately tries to prove a popular Grease fan theory: that Sandy drowns in the opening beach sequence and the rest of the film is her coma fantasy. Over the course of 13 scenes, 78 slides, and a flood of custom animations, the lecture warps. Lost in a storm of conspiracy, the lecturer drags the audience down into a world of wigs, jackets, and surreal projection.

The show has emerged in the midst of COVID-19 with writer and performer Mary Angley (Paper Mouth Theatre) taking up the role of 'PowerPoint Technician' and getting experimental with performance, multimedia, and projection. With an all-queer, South Australian team, comprising of Caitlin Ellen Moore (Producer, ActNow Theatre, Wickedly Good Productions), Dan Thorpe (Sound Designer, XXX Neon Sign) Max Woods (Stage Manager), and the help of various funding bodies, we're excited to bring this production to the stage in the 2021 Adelaide Fringe!

Grief Lightning will take place in three spaces: Fokus Creatives in their debut as a Fringe Venue, joining the ranks of Bakehouse Theatre alumni, and the internet with five online shows. Join us in this postmodern journey through Reddit, film, and academia as Grief Lightning explores ideas of gender, pop culture, and obsession.

Grief Lightning: A Satire in 78 Slides has been assisted by The Helpmann Academy, the South Australian Government through Carclew, and by the Department of the Premier and Cabinet through Arts South Australia and Adelaide Fringe.