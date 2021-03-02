GREEN TILE TANGO Dances Into The Fringe For One Night Only

Green Tile Tango, an original Cabaret-style musical created by fellow composers, Jen de Ness and Bill Atkinson, will be performed as part of Adelaide Fringe on March 13 at Domain Theatre.

Hot on the heels of their Sold-Out 2020 ADFringe show, Jen and Bill join forces again with Southern Cross Tango Directors, Adrienne and Andrew Gill, alongside fellow dancers Tricia Miller and Glynn Nicholas.

In Green Tile Tango the "excellent song writing" with the "magnificent voice" of International Singer/Songwriter Jen de Ness backed by the "very fine guitar playing" of fellow composer Bill Atkinson (BWW Review Adelaide) are accompanied by some of the hottest and best Tango Dancers in Adelaide. Together they form one of the Festival's most diverse and entertaining acts.

This fun and entertaining show tells the story of the eccentric characters who frequent the Green Tile Tango Club, inspired by some real-life love skirmishes and Jen and Bill's own visit to a local tango club. Their intertwining stories come to life through a smorgasbord of original live music and tango dancing, crossed with French Cabaret and the occasional sing-a-long. Jack gets his final lesson, Esta and Michele find love, and we all belt out, 'Forget About Pierre!' so Jaquie can survive the rigors of love and reinvent herself!

Jen and Bill have just relocated from Fremantle, to the Fleurieau Peninsula to work as music professionals. "We're delighted to perform our first show as South Australians and are excited to team up again with these wonderful dancers from Southern Cross Tango. Directors/choreographers Adrienne and Andrew Gill have such a creative and beautiful connection in their dance, and it is a pleasure to watch these highly respected professionals joining forces with fellow dancers Tricia Miller and Glynn Nicholas. Apart from Glynn and Tricia holding their own on the dance floor, we enjoy comedic character advice from Glynn, which really adds to the frivolity of the Green Tile Tango Club." Say the composers. "Our original compositions are not the usual Argentine tango rhythms, so the choreographers had to be innovative and creative, while still honouring the beauty, power and passion of the Argentine Tango moves. These dancers do this beautifully. We've now performed the show in Perth and Adelaide accompanied by four dancers, two dancers and six dancers. Now we get to enjoy a team of eight dancers/ fellow performers from Southern Cross Tango as Kylie Clifford, Emma Pease, Shaun McClelland and Paul Crathern join the existing cast to make the Green Tile Tango Club even more colourful!"

Jen and Bill first locked eyes in 1992 over the recording of Jen's debut single at ABC Radio Perth, where Bill was Senior Music Producer recording numerous local and International Orchestras, jazz bands and original artists. Jen and Bill began composing together in 1996 and have been performing, writing, recording and producing original music and shows ever since.