Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol, and Vincent Namatjira To Headline 2023 Program At AGSA

Mexican modernist Frida Kahlo, Pop Art icon Andy Warhol and renowned Western Aranda painter Vincent Namatjira will star in major exhibitions exclusive to the Art Gallery of South Australia in 2023.

Rhana Devenport ONZM, Director, AGSA, says, 'The Art Gallery of South Australia promises a year of vivid experiences, potent conversations and original exhibitions that can only be experienced at AGSA in 2023. Visitors will have the opportunity to encounter the art of some of the most celebrated artists of our century.'

In an AGSA exclusive, Andy Warhol & Photography: A Social Media will open as part of the Adelaide Festival in March. A Social Media will bring together more than 250 photographs, experimental films, screenprints and paintings from international public and private collections, to explore a candid and little seen side to the celebrated Pop artist and his obsession with photography. This exhibition poses the question: was Warhol the original influencer?

Winter will herald the arrival of an Australian exclusive exhibition, Frida & Diego: Love & Revolution, the most comprehensive exhibition of Mexican Modernism ever seen in Australia featuring iconic works by two of the most influential artists of the twentieth century - Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

The first-ever survey exhibition of Western Aranda artist Vincent Namatjira opens in October as a highlight of the 2023 Tarnanthi Festival, AGSA's much-anticipated celebration of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art. With works that offer a wry look at the politics of history, power and leadership from a contemporary Aboriginal perspective, Vincent Namatjira: Australia in colour will tour to the National Gallery of Australia in 2024.

In 2023, the popular Tarnanthi Art Fair returns as a physical event, to be held at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, offering audiences a unique opportunity to meet First Nations artists from across the country and buy works of art ethically.

The $100,000 Ramsay Art Prize is back in 2023, offering Australian artists under the age of 40 working in any medium a career-defining opportunity. Selected by an esteemed judging panel, the finalists will feature in a major exhibition at AGSA in May with the winning work acquired into AGSA's collection.

Other highlights include Milton Moon: Crafting modernism, an exhibition that contextualises Moon's sixty-year practice in ceramics within the wider story of Australian art. The exploration of Japanese landscapes in works of art from the sixteenth century to the present day will be explored in Misty Mountain, Shining Moon. Co-presented with TarraWarra Museum of Art, the work of Aotearoa-born Australian artist Brent Harris will feature in the survey exhibition Surrender & Catch: The Art of Brent Harris, opening at TarraWarra Museum of Art in November 2023 and at AGSA in July 2024.

AGSA also opens three exhibitions over summer 2022-23: Bewilderness - a showcase of recent acquisitions in painting, sculpture, video and photography opens this weekend alongside Sera Waters: Future Traditions by South Australian artist Sera Waters. While Interwoven Journeys explores South Asian and South East Asian textiles and showcases the generous benefaction of Michael Abbott AO KC, opening in December 2022.

