Feast Festival Announces 2020 Program

This year's Feast Festival takes place 7 – 29 November across various Adelaide venues.

Feast Festival has announced its full 2020 program. This year's Feast Festival takes place 7 - 29 November across various Adelaide venues.

Feast is Adelaide's only not-for-profit LGBTIQ+ Queer Arts and Cultural Festival that celebrates Pride and Diversity. Feast began in 1997 providing a safe and inclusive platform for the LGBTIQ+ community to share and express themselves through art and culture.

Feast is one of 11 major Festivals in South Australia and is the 3rd largest LGBTIQ+ Festival in the country. Feast is an International event, bringing performers from all over the world. Previous acts include 2014 Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst, adult film star and trans activist Buck Angel, Olympic Diver Matthew Mitcham, 90's dance icon Dannii Minogue, Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux and many more, attracting visitors from near and far.

Check out the full program at www.feast.org.au.

Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You