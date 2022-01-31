FROZEN Will Come to Adelaide in May 2022

Frozen is headed to Adelaide! The Australian production of the hit Disney musical will come to Adelaide beginning in May 2022 at the Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre.

A waitlist is now available for tickets at https://frozenthemusical.com.au/. If you sign up prior to 25 February 2022, you will get priority access to tickets. Presales begin at 9 am on 28 February 2022.

The Australian principal cast features Queensland's own Courtney Monsma as Anna, Jemma Rix in the role of Elsa, Matt Lee as Olaf, Thomas McGuane as Hans, Sean Sinclair as Kristoff, Aljin Abella as Weselton and sharing the role of Sven, Jonathan MacMillan and Lochie McIntrye.

Check out the announcement video below!