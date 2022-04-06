FRIENDS Australian Tour Announces Cast

Rehearsals are underway for the hilarious New York and Las Vegas hit Friends! The Musical Parody, which starts a national Australian tour next month. Friends! The Musical Parody national tour will open in Adelaide on 4 May, followed by seasons in Hobart, Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne.

The producer of Friends! The Musical Parody today announced the stellar cast who will be playing these much-loved and iconic roles. Acclaimed musical theatre performer Annie Chiswell (Shrek, Mamma Mia!) has won the role of Monica, Belinda Jenkin (50 Shades! The Musical Parody, Top Gun the Musical) returns to the role of Phoebe, and Eleanor Macintyre (The Hello Girl, Sweet Charity) will be Rachel. WAPPA graduate Maverick Newman (The King and I, Spring Awakening) plays Chandler, Conor Putland (Once On This Island, Dogfight) will play Joey, and Tyran Stig (The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Shop of Horrors) returns after making his professional debut in the role of Ross. Dom Hennequin (Violet, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) will play Gunther, while Callum O'Malley (The Wind in the Willows) and Lucinda Wilson (Grease) are the swings.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with this incredibly talented cast who will be bringing our favourite friends to life on stage," said producer Sam Klingner.

Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It's a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!

Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Friends! The Musical Parody will be directed by Dash Kruck, with choreography by Cameron Mitchell, set and costume design by Frances Hannaway, lighting design by Jason Glenwright and musical direction by Steven Kreamer.

We hope this news makes your day, your month or even your year! Friends! The Musical Parody will not only keep you laughing but will tug at the heart strings drawing audiences into stories we know and love.

Note: This performance is recommended for mature audiences aged 12+

www.friendsmusical.com.au