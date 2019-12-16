FOUND Comes to the Michael Murray Centre

Pelican Productions are once again putting music theatre squarely at the centre of the summer holidays in South Australia with the showcase 'Found'.

In its sixteenth year running, Pelican Productions are holding their annual 'Music Theatre Camp' and 'Spotlight' programs this January. Nearly 400 performers will take part in intensive training with highly qualified industry professions culminating in a performance of a medley of stage shows like no other.

This year's performance includes some of the newest shows wowing audiences around the world right now with Come From Away, Moulin Rouge, Six and Beetlejuice' all in this fantastic line up. The show will also showcase old favourites LES MISERABLES, Guys and Dolls, Aladdin and Mary Poppins.

Pelican Productions' directors Jen Frith and Kylie Green have been championing youth theatre in South Australia for twenty years. Music Theatre Camp has been the training ground for a number of very successful musical theatre performers with success in professional productions such as Jersey Boys, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Dusty and the Sound of Music to name a few.

Don't miss 'Found' January 11-19, playing at Michael Murray Centre - Westminster School, Alison Avenue, Marion.

Tickets are on sale now through www.pelicanproductions.com.au. Adults $35, Concession $30 and Children $25.





