FAULTY TOWERS The Dining Experience Comes To Adelaide Fringe

The international smash-hit, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is returning to Adelaide from 19 February to 7 March at the Adelaide Oval as part of the Adelaide Fringe.

Basil's rude, Manuel's confused and Sybil's cracking the whip... all the while dishing up the laughs and a three-course meal. The world's longest-running and most successful Fawlty Towers tribute, this unforgettable immersive show sees audiences become paying guests at the Faulty Towers hotel, ready for two hours of chaos, comedy and action.

A loving homage to the smash hit BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses a supreme blend of top-flight improvisation, audience participation, and a completely original theatrical script to create a night perfect for absolutely anyone ready to laugh.

The show has recently undergone a review and will be performed in a new, COVID Safe format to ensure the utmost safety of audiences and the cast.

Producer Jared Harford said, "COVID was the first time in our 24 year history that we had to stop performing and Adelaide Fringe 2019 was our last show before lockdown. Adelaide Fringe means the world to us, and we're so grateful to be able to come back for our 15th year running. Without the Fringe, we never would have made the leap to our international tours and current London residency. We know people need an escape from the current situation and theatre provides that much needed relief for us all. The show has been reworked to keep guests and actors safe, while still insuring everyone gets the immersive experience they expect."

Brisbane born in April 1997, the show is now an international institution, performed around the world by over 30 actors. The show's residency in London's West End has been topping the bill since 2012 and has held TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence for five years running.

Tickets can be booked at www.faultytowersdining.com