EXPIRATION DATE Comes to Adelaide Fringe at The Warehouse Theatre This Week

Performances run 9th - 12th March.

Mar. 06, 2023  
For those looking to plan the perfect girls night this Fringe, set your sights on Expiration Date at The Warehouse Theatre from March 9 - 12 and stay afterwards for a cocktail with your nearest and dearest.

Playing in Unley, this World Premiere season of Expiration Date by Lana Filies sees the seemingly perfect couple trapped in an elevator, three months after the breakup that shocked their parents (and themselves). Forced to face each other and the choices they have made, Expiration Date is the perfect show for the heartbroken, the newly single, or those with that one ex still lurking in the back of their minds.

Written in the wake of the overturning of the Roe V Wade decision in America, this production explores women's rights to choose, and the consequences they face regardless of what is right or fair. You'll laugh and you'll cry in this tight 60 minutes of laughter, love and loss.

From the award winning all female team at Purple Tape Productions, don't miss this Fringe debut for the femmes. With big savings when you book in a group of six or more on FringeTIX, get your ladies together, come down to The Warehouse Theatre, grab your cocktails and strap in for a night that is truly 'for the girls.'

Writer/Creator - Lana Filies
Creator/Performer - Flynn Mapplebeck
Producer/Director - Lily Hayman
Producer/Designer - Tyler Fitzpatrick

9th - 12th March
The Warehouse Theatre, 8 Unley Road, Unley
Thurs 9th + Fri 10th + Sun 12th - 7:30pm
Sat 11th 4:30pm
Tickets - $15 - $30




