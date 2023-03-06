EXPIRATION DATE Comes to Adelaide Fringe at The Warehouse Theatre This Week

For those looking to plan the perfect girls night this Fringe, set your sights on Expiration Date at The Warehouse Theatre from March 9 - 12 and stay afterwards for a cocktail with your nearest and dearest.

Playing in Unley, this World Premiere season of Expiration Date by Lana Filies sees the seemingly perfect couple trapped in an elevator, three months after the breakup that shocked their parents (and themselves). Forced to face each other and the choices they have made, Expiration Date is the perfect show for the heartbroken, the newly single, or those with that one ex still lurking in the back of their minds.



Written in the wake of the overturning of the Roe V Wade decision in America, this production explores women's rights to choose, and the consequences they face regardless of what is right or fair. You'll laugh and you'll cry in this tight 60 minutes of laughter, love and loss.

From the award winning all female team at Purple Tape Productions, don't miss this Fringe debut for the femmes. With big savings when you book in a group of six or more on FringeTIX, get your ladies together, come down to The Warehouse Theatre, grab your cocktails and strap in for a night that is truly 'for the girls.'

Writer/Creator - Lana Filies

Creator/Performer - Flynn Mapplebeck

Producer/Director - Lily Hayman

Producer/Designer - Tyler Fitzpatrick

9th - 12th March

The Warehouse Theatre, 8 Unley Road, Unley

Thurs 9th + Fri 10th + Sun 12th - 7:30pm

Sat 11th 4:30pm

Tickets - $15 - $30