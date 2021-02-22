Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EBONY AND IVORY Come to Adelaide

The group consists of Richard Fejo, Shalom Kaa and Will Crawford.

Feb. 22, 2021  

A Maori, an Aboriginal and an Aussie walk into a bar...what could go wrong!

Three of Darwin's finest comedians descend on Adelaide in March for their upcoming show, Ebony & Ivory. Richard Fejo, Shalom Kaa and Will Crawford will take on the arduous task of solving the world's problems...in 50 minutes!

A Larrakia Elder, Fejo describes this show as being timely. "Comedy aids healing and understanding between people. It's also a great opportunity to take the piss out of Will and Shalom."

"We are injecting healing through laughter," says Mr. Fejo.

Ebony & Ivory was born out of Deadly Darwin, a comedy group created by Fejo, who encouraged local comedians to perform together, to share stories and jokes, on a path of comedy-led reconciliation.

Singer/actor Shalom Kaa says his reason for becoming a comedian is unique. "I suffer from an acute case of FOMO!" His sassy, one-liner style has led to him becoming Darwin's most sought after emcee and headliner comedian.

Award winning comedy veteran Will Crawford says he brings a level of 'absurdity' to his storytelling and looks forward to sharing his strange and embarrassing tales with Adelaide audiences.

Fresh from a sold-out season in Darwin last year, Ebony & Ivory is set to bring some timely and thought-provoking laughs. "Audiences can expect a thrilling night of outrageous jokes, heart-warming stories, a couple of songs and perhaps even a little healing," Mr. Crawford said.

Venue: Adelaide Town Hall, The Garage International
Dates and Times: Tuesday to Saturday 2-6 March at 9:30pm, and Sunday 7 March at 4pm.

Prices: $23-$30
Tickets: Ebony & Ivory - Adelaide, Event | SA Tourism (southaustralia.com)


