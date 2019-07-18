Dino Jag & The Mighty Big Perform The Songs Of Santana And The Doobie Brothers

Dino Jag is set to present a fabulous evening of music with his band The Mighty Big. A dynamic line-up of some of Adelaide's finest musicians - Peter Lymbo, Jesse Catalano, Nicko Ogden and Michael Gramazio and Jordan Lennon - join Jag on stage together for the first time. They will deliver a high-impact show filled with the big songs and classic hits from two iconic rock legends - Santana and The Doobie Brothers.

Santana are celebrating two milestones this year: 20th anniversary of the release of Grammy Award-winning album Supernatural and the 50th anniversary of the band's performance at the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival. These milestones are celebrated through such classics including: Black Magic Woman, Evil Ways, She's Not There, Well All Right and Smooth.

In a bizarre twist of fate, Dino Jag, met Santana's band at the age of 17 and got to jam with them when they came to Adelaide to perform at Apollo Stadium. "It's a crazy story which I'm looking forward to sharing with everyone at the concert," Dino Jag, the international award-winning singer-songwriter, says.

The show also includes many gems from The Doobie Brothers like: Listen To The Music, Takin' It To The Streets, What A Fool Believes, Long Train Running and so many more. The night will be jam packed with a sensational selection of songs that will take you on a musical journey spanning 50 years of timeless music from these two iconic bands.

Strap yourself in for a Mighty Big night!

Dino Jag & The Mighty Big play Santana and The Doobie Brothers at Marion Cultural Centre - Domain Theatre, from 8pm on Sat 27 Jul.

Next Chapter Gourmet Café open from 5.30pm for pre-show meals and drinks. Contact 8375 6841.

Booking Here http://bit.ly/DinoJagTix-Sat27Jul or at the box office on 8375 6855.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You