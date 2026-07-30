Didgeridoo Star Will Barton to Join CASM as Music Mentor

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Widely recognised as one of the world's leading yidaki (didgeridoo) players and composers, Will Barton has joined Adelaide University's Centre for Aboriginal Studies in Music (CASM) to share his cultural and musical knowledge with students

A proud Kalkadunga man, Barton is internationally renowned for expanding the horizons of the yidaki by blending the traditional instrument with European classical music.

The appointment further strengthens CASM's leadership in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music education and research, giving students the opportunity to learn directly from one of Australia's most accomplished contemporary musicians.

With more than 20 years of experience spanning classical, contemporary and cross-cultural performance, Barton said the appointment is not only an honour recognising his journey, but an opportunity to give back and inspire musicians.

“I want the next generation of musicians and composers to feel that the sky is the limit,” Barton said. “I feel CASM is the right fit for me over the next few years to explore my own ambition and adapt that to an academic situation. I'm reflecting on what I've done in my life, and I hope to be able to teach that back from a grassroots organic level.

“My role will be to expand students' improvisational skills and connect the dots between storytelling and technique. Technique is important, but it's also about the nuances of producing multiple textures, multiple landscape elements, and the unwritten process of learning an instrument or being a performer on stage.”

Growing up on Kalkadungu Country in Mount Isa, Barton learned yidaki from his uncle, Arthur Peterson, a Wannyi, Lardil and Kalkadunga Elder. Barton left school at age 12 to concentrate on music and, by 17, had performed with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra. Barton holds multiple honorary doctorates, has received numerous national and state honours throughout his career, and has released five solo albums while collaborating on many more. He has performed with orchestras at landmark events around the world, including those attended by members of the British Royal Family, and has shared the stage with names including Jimmy Barnes, David Campbell and the late Dr G Yunupingu.

CASM is a part of the Elder Conservatorium of Music and School of Performing Arts, and is the oldest and only university-based centre in Australia dedicated to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music studies.

In his role at CASM, Barton will work across outreach programs, songwriting and cultural maintenance, including language revival through music. He will also contribute to composition, work with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra on a mentorship program, and teach yidaki.

“I remember CASM when I was a youngster. It has been around for years, and it is a place of gathering where students should feel safe to come here and explore the multitude of opportunities that are out in the world beyond Australia,” Barton said. “CASM is a Melting Pot that keeps evolving here in Adelaide, in South Australia. It is already in some way an epicentre of cultural revolution and musicality, bringing out the best in students across the board - Indigenous and non-Indigenous. Having CASM here is a force to be reckoned with.”

CASM Co-Directors Grayson Rotumah and Dr Dylan Crismani have known Barton through the music industry for many years. While collaborating in Hong Kong in 2024 for the cross-cultural musical performance Coming Together, Barton and CASM began discussing possibilities of a deeper collaboration, which ultimately led to the CASM appointment.

“Will Barton's approach to songwriting and composition will bring a fresh perspective to a program that has been running for 50 years, while inspiring students through the experience of one of Indigenous Australia's most recognised artists,” Rotumah said.

“He is an all-round musician. He plays yidaki and guitar, he sings, and he has worked across classical music, rock and the arts, while remaining grounded in culture and community. That is at the heart of what CASM has always done.”

Dr Crismani said the appointment is an important moment for Adelaide University.

“William's appointment is hugely significant for CASM. Having an artist of his calibre teaching our students reinforces CASM's standing as a leader in Indigenous music education,” Dr Crismani said.

Dean of Adelaide University's Elder Conservatorium of Music and School of Performing Arts, Professor Anna Goldsworthy, said Barton's appointment will inspire the next generation of artists.

"Will Barton's appointment is hugely inspirational to all of our young Indigenous artists as someone who has an international profile reputation and is always exploring how to push the boundaries of what can be done with the yidaki,” Professor Goldsworthy said.

“He's not only a really powerful role model of a creative artist operating at the top of his game, but also a really generous mentor and advocate for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.”

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