THE SOUND INSIDE to Make South Australian Premiere at Holden Street Theatres

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Holden Street Theatres Inc. (HST Inc.) will present the South Australian premiere of Adam Rapp's psychologically rich and emotionally compelling drama, The Sound Inside.

Widely regarded as one of the most significant contemporary plays of the last decade, the Tony Award nominated play will captivate Holden Street audiences with its intimate exploration of storytelling, loneliness and the power of words this August.

Directed by HST Inc.'s Director in Residence Nick Fagan, The Sound Inside will play at The Studio from 11 to 29 August 2026 as part of HST Inc.'s 2026 in-house season.

The Sound Inside captures the unlikely connection between two desperately lonely souls: celebrated author and college professor Bella and the brilliant and volatile student Christopher. United by a love of words and books, they are drawn to each other.

As their connection deepens, Bella reveals a secret that forces them both toward an unthinkable decision.

The production stars two of South Australia's leading theatrical talents in Michelle Nightingale as Bella Baird and Benji Riggs as Christopher Dunn, who will bring this fiercely intelligent and tension- filled drama to life.

HST Inc. Artistic Director Martha Lott said that the South Australian premiere of The Sound Inside is part of the organisation's ambition to present world-class independent productions that create memorable and accessible experiences for audiences.

'The Sound Inside is gripping, raw and emotionally charged theatre at its very best', Lott said.

'I'm excited for audiences to experience the power of Adam Rapp's extraordinary storytelling for the first time on the local stage'.

'HST Inc. is passionate about presenting high-quality, affordable theatre for South Australian audiences and giving artists the opportunity to work on great plays such as this'.

'As a venue HST Inc continues to thrive in a time where independent theatre has never played a more important role in the community'.

Nick Fagan said The Sound Inside is the perfect gateway to live theatre.

'At just 90-minutes The Sound Inside grips you like a great novel. In the intimacy of The Studio, audiences are invited into the world of Bella and Christopher for a theatrical experience that stays with you long after the curtain falls', Fagan said.

The Sound Inside is presented by Holden Street Theatres Inc. by arrangement with ORiGiN Theatrical on behalf of Samuel French: A Concord Theatricals Company.

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