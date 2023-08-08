Dara O'Briain Will Embark on Australian Tour in November With SO...WHERE WERE WE?

Dara O’Briain is back on tour with a brand new live stand-up show. So… Where Were We? will see Dara travel across Australia in November which will include a performance at the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

At the end of his highly successful last tour Voice Of Reason, Dara had performed the show 180 times over 2 years and across 20 countries, from Sydney to Reykjavik, from Moscow to New York; and by March 2020 he was ready for a break! He would now like to apologise for saying that and will never wish for anything like that again.

Yes, he's back on tour, and he will never stop again, because that's clearly what caused all this trouble, oh, and he ate a bat. Instead, in his new show So…Where Were We?, Dara will hardly mention the last few years because, Jesus, who wants to hear about that, but will instead fire out the usual mix of stories, one-liners, audience messing, and tripping over his words because he is talking too quickly, because he's so giddy to be back in front of a crowd.

Dara has made a name for himself as one of the most recognisable faces on British television, as host of BBC Two’s long running hit panel show Mock The Week, Stargazing Live, Dave’s Go8Bit and Comedy Central’s re-boot of the classic quiz show Blockbusters.

Dara has previously released five classic stand-up DVDs Crowd Tickler (2015), Craic Dealer (2012), This Is The Show (2010), Dara Ó Briain Talks Funny Live In London (2008) and Dara Ó Briain Live at the Theatre Royal (2006) – and 2018’s Voice of Reason filmed exclusively for the BBC.

Dara has also put pen to paper with the release of three best-selling non-fiction children’s books all released by Scholastic UK: Beyond The Sky: You and the Universe (2017), Secret Science: The Amazing World Beyond Your Eyes (2018), and most recently in October 2020, Is There Anybody Out There?

In January 2023, Dara won the Best Tour award for So... Where Were We? at the Chortle Comedy Awards.

Tour Dates

Perth Astor Theatre Sunday 12 November

Sydney State Theatre – Jfl Sydney Tuesday 14 November

Melbourne Hamer Hall Thursday 16 November

Brisbane City Hall Monday 20 November