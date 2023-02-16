Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DONE TO DEATH BY JOVE Comes to Goodwood Institute and Studio This Weekend

Performances run 17-25 February.

Feb. 16, 2023  
DONE TO DEATH BY JOVE Comes to Goodwood Institute and Studio This Weekend

"The 39 Steps" meets "An Inspector Calls" via Agatha Christie, Sherlock Holmes and Midsomer Murders. A cast of six bring a comic flurry of suspects and characters together to discover who done what, and why... Except, well... four of the cast are stuck by the side of the road in the van, and only those two knights of the Theatre - Sir Gavin of Robertson and Sir Nicholas of Collett have managed to get to the venue... but 'the show must go on'...

Comic clichés from the Detective genre - Lords and ladies, shady suspects, secrets, motives and cunning detective-work abound in this genre-busting comedy from the Masters of inventive silliness! That's IF the two of them can get through the play at all without losing the plot. Literally.

It's not a new idea - it's been DONE TO DEATH, BY JOVE - but not like this! Promise.

From touring in USA, Australia and beyond, they're now in (Venue/Town)

Gavin Robertson:

Gavin Robertson comes from a physical theatre background (Lecoq, Lindsay Kemp, Gaulier) creating and performing his own work for national and international touring. He has a diverse portfolio of productions including 'Bond', Crusoe', 'Spittoon', 'The Three Musketeers', 'The Six-Sided Man', 'Fantastical Voyage', 'Escape From The Planet of The Day That Time Forgot!" and many others, infamously, 'Thunderbirds F.A.B.' which played in London's West End on six separate occasions. Each of his productions has toured internationally including several tours to Japan, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Singapore, Tunisia, Senegal and Morocco, as well as Hong Kong, Lebanon, Turkey, Oman, Brazil, Chile, Taiwan, Costa Rica, Bosnia, Russia and various other European countries.

Nicholas Collett:

Is an award-winning actor, director, writer and producer. His theatre work includes "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "The Winter's Tale" at the Royal Shakespeare Company at the Barbican and Bombur in "The Hobbit" at the Queen's Theatre in London. He has appeared in over 40 productions in repertory across the UK. Co-founder of Third Party who toured classics worldwide from 1994 to 2014 giving over 1000 performances and won a Peter Brook Award in 2010 for "Dr. Faustus". His solo shows "Spitfire Solo", "Nelson, The Sailors' Story" and "Your Bard" have toured the UK, USA and Australia. In 2016 he won the British Arrows Best Actor Award for his performance in the Currys/PC World commercial "Laptop" with Jeff Goldblum. In 2018 he won a Special Performance Award at the World Duo Festival in Seoul, for his role as Counsellor in Theatre Hooam's "Black and White Tea Room".




Monski Mouse Returns to Adelaide Fringe This Week Photo
Monski Mouse Returns to Adelaide Fringe This Week
Grab your rainbow sequenced onesies, and all the family as the friendliest baby-disco in town returns to the Adelaide Fringe for a season of Weekend shows in The Garden. This bopping, beautiful, bouncing, bonkers and down-right brilliantly fun afternoon of disco-dancing joy kicks the dust off children’s entertainment in The Victoria Spiegeltent.
Kate Ceberano and Paris Combo Announced for Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2023 Photo
Kate Ceberano and Paris Combo Announced for Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2023
Adelaide Festival Centre’s Adelaide Cabaret Festival has announced two new shows on sale this week - Australian music royalty and Adelaide Cabaret Festival Co-Artistic Director Kate Ceberano will celebrate her illustrious 40-year career with a special concert coinciding with her new album and world-famous French band Paris Combo will perform in an Australian exclusive at this year’s festival in June.
The Jen de Ness Quintet Presents SHARE THE LOVE This Month Photo
The Jen de Ness Quintet Presents SHARE THE LOVE This Month
The Jen de Ness Quintet is to perform a new show, Share the Love, at 8pm on Saturday 25th February at the Arts Centre in Port Noarlunga.
WICKED Releases Education Kit in Australia Photo
WICKED Releases Education Kit in Australia
Students across Australia will “rejoycify” as the WICKED Education Kit has been released to enable teachers for students from Years 7 – 12 to start planning their pre and post show activities in addition to seeing the show.

More Hot Stories For You


Monski Mouse Returns to Adelaide Fringe This WeekMonski Mouse Returns to Adelaide Fringe This Week
February 15, 2023

Grab your rainbow sequenced onesies, and all the family as the friendliest baby-disco in town returns to the Adelaide Fringe for a season of Weekend shows in The Garden. This bopping, beautiful, bouncing, bonkers and down-right brilliantly fun afternoon of disco-dancing joy kicks the dust off children’s entertainment in The Victoria Spiegeltent.
Kate Ceberano and Paris Combo Announced for Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2023Kate Ceberano and Paris Combo Announced for Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2023
February 14, 2023

Adelaide Festival Centre’s Adelaide Cabaret Festival has announced two new shows on sale this week - Australian music royalty and Adelaide Cabaret Festival Co-Artistic Director Kate Ceberano will celebrate her illustrious 40-year career with a special concert coinciding with her new album and world-famous French band Paris Combo will perform in an Australian exclusive at this year’s festival in June.
The Jen de Ness Quintet Presents SHARE THE LOVE This MonthThe Jen de Ness Quintet Presents SHARE THE LOVE This Month
February 14, 2023

The Jen de Ness Quintet is to perform a new show, Share the Love, at 8pm on Saturday 25th February at the Arts Centre in Port Noarlunga.
THE PAGEANT Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next MonthTHE PAGEANT Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month
February 13, 2023

The Beryls present THE PAGEANT at Adelaide Fringe  next month. Performances run 7th - 12th March 2023 at Migration Museum - The Chapel.
WICKED Releases Education Kit in AustraliaWICKED Releases Education Kit in Australia
February 13, 2023

Students across Australia will “rejoycify” as the WICKED Education Kit has been released to enable teachers for students from Years 7 – 12 to start planning their pre and post show activities in addition to seeing the show.
share