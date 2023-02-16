DONE TO DEATH BY JOVE Comes to Goodwood Institute and Studio This Weekend

"The 39 Steps" meets "An Inspector Calls" via Agatha Christie, Sherlock Holmes and Midsomer Murders. A cast of six bring a comic flurry of suspects and characters together to discover who done what, and why... Except, well... four of the cast are stuck by the side of the road in the van, and only those two knights of the Theatre - Sir Gavin of Robertson and Sir Nicholas of Collett have managed to get to the venue... but 'the show must go on'...

Comic clichés from the Detective genre - Lords and ladies, shady suspects, secrets, motives and cunning detective-work abound in this genre-busting comedy from the Masters of inventive silliness! That's IF the two of them can get through the play at all without losing the plot. Literally.

It's not a new idea - it's been DONE TO DEATH, BY JOVE - but not like this! Promise.

Gavin Robertson comes from a physical theatre background (Lecoq, Lindsay Kemp, Gaulier) creating and performing his own work for national and international touring. He has a diverse portfolio of productions including 'Bond', Crusoe', 'Spittoon', 'The Three Musketeers', 'The Six-Sided Man', 'Fantastical Voyage', 'Escape From The Planet of The Day That Time Forgot!" and many others, infamously, 'Thunderbirds F.A.B.' which played in London's West End on six separate occasions. Each of his productions has toured internationally including several tours to Japan, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Singapore, Tunisia, Senegal and Morocco, as well as Hong Kong, Lebanon, Turkey, Oman, Brazil, Chile, Taiwan, Costa Rica, Bosnia, Russia and various other European countries.

Is an award-winning actor, director, writer and producer. His theatre work includes "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "The Winter's Tale" at the Royal Shakespeare Company at the Barbican and Bombur in "The Hobbit" at the Queen's Theatre in London. He has appeared in over 40 productions in repertory across the UK. Co-founder of Third Party who toured classics worldwide from 1994 to 2014 giving over 1000 performances and won a Peter Brook Award in 2010 for "Dr. Faustus". His solo shows "Spitfire Solo", "Nelson, The Sailors' Story" and "Your Bard" have toured the UK, USA and Australia. In 2016 he won the British Arrows Best Actor Award for his performance in the Currys/PC World commercial "Laptop" with Jeff Goldblum. In 2018 he won a Special Performance Award at the World Duo Festival in Seoul, for his role as Counsellor in Theatre Hooam's "Black and White Tea Room".