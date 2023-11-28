Commemorative Artworks For Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th Anniversary Unveiled

In celebration of Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th anniversary, Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation has commissioned five new artworks from Adelaide Central School of Art graduates.

The commemorative artworks each represent one of five festivals produced by Adelaide Festival Centre and will become part of Adelaide Festival Centre's Works of Art Collection.

Emerging Adelaide artist Alex Beckinsale with teen artist Mei Lim worked together to create a playful painting inspired by the longest running children's festival in the world, DreamBIG Children's Festival. Multidisciplinary artist Nicholas Hanisch epitomises Adelaide Guitar Festival with his painting depicting the most significant festival of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival is celebrated in a layered collage painting by rising artist Charlotte Tatton. Leading Ngarrindjeri artist Thomas Readett represented Adelaide Festival Centre's First Nations programming working with Bangarra Dance Theatre painting a dancer mid-motion and award-winning painter Jake Yang focused on OzAsia Festival's Hong Kong Dragon in his abstract piece.

Adelaide Central School of Art CEO Penny Griggs: “It was an honour for Adelaide Central School of Art to be approached by Adelaide Festival Centre to commission graduates to produce five significant works that represent their festivals. We are excited to share the commemorative artworks that are now part of the significant state collection. Congratulations to the artists – you have done us proud!”

Adelaide Festival Centre's Works of Art Collection was established in 1970 when over-subscribed funds from the public appeal to build the Festival Theatre were set aside to commission and purchase works of art by leading artists of that time. As the theatre was built, works were commissioned to integrate into the design of the building's foyers, façade, and entrance, including sculptures by renowned artist Barbara Hepworth and acclaimed artist Sir Sidney Nolan's artworks.

The Works of Art Collection is a significant public collection of Australian and international art that reflects the history of Adelaide Festival Centre and Australia's visual and performing arts history.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “For 50 years Adelaide Festival Centre has been the heart of the arts in South Australia and we are delighted to unveil five special artworks commissioned by Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation. We thank each of the talented artists from Adelaide Central School of Art and are delighted to include their beautiful pieces as part of our Works of Art Collection.”

Adelaide Festival Centre was the first major arts centre built in Australia, opening on June 2, 1973 by Australian Prime Minister at the time Gough Whitlam along with South Australian Premier Don Dunstan and Lord Mayor of Adelaide, Robert Porter. The first performance was a classical gala concert at Festival Theatre. Its iconic architecture, designed by architect John Morphett, took almost three years to construct.

Adelaide Festival Centre is one of the Australia's most active arts centres and presents a wide range of festivals, performances, exhibitions, major musicals, and arts activities for the community. It has emphatically placed itself as the heart of the arts in South Australia.

The Commemorative Artworks exhibition will be on display at the Festival Theatre Galleries and is now open to the public until Saturday 13 April 2024. Open to view Thursdays and Saturdays 10am – 3pm and during Festival Theatre performance times.