Comedy Legend John Cleese Will Embark On Australian Tour In July 2023

The tour launches on 24 July.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Review: COMPETITIVE TENDERNESS at The Arts Centre, Port Noarlunga Photo 1 Review: COMPETITIVE TENDERNESS at The Arts Centre, Port Noarlunga
Review: PRIMA FACIE at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre Photo 2 Review: PRIMA FACIE at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
Review: VALUE FOR MONEY at Odeon Theatre Photo 3 Review: VALUE FOR MONEY at Odeon Theatre
Review: KISS ME KATE at Stirling Community Theatre Photo 4 Review: KISS ME KATE at Stirling Community Theatre

Comedy Legend John Cleese Will Embark On Australian Tour In July 2023

One of the most influential and important comedians in entertainment history, John Cleese is a founding member of Monty Python and responsible for some of the most iconic films and television comedies ever made, including The Life of Brian, Meaning of Life and Fawlty Towers. John also starred in such major Hollywood hits as A Fish Called Wanda and Fierce Creatures.

His show An Evening With the Late John Cleese will have John talking about his experiences in the afterlife and what the audience can expect when they get there. At 83 years of age, Cleese's boundless energy and inimitable sense of humour will leave you in splits and thoroughly entertained.

John will also regale fans with stories and exclusive clips from his illustrious career that spans over 50 years. It's an opportunity to get up close and personal with a true living legend. Cleese, a force behind some of the most ground-breaking comedy of the 20th Century.

He is loved the world over for his comedic antics in cult films such as Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python's The Meaning of Life, The Life of Brian and Fierce Creatures. In 1998 Cleese won a British Academy Award for Best Actor in A Fish Called Wanda, which also starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Kline. He also appeared in two James Bond movies - The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. His distinctive English accent has been put to good use on several animated children's films, voicing King Harold in Shrek 2, Shrek The Third, and Shrek Forever After and Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone.

Few comedy troupes have reached the same fame of Monty Python, and a large part of that success was due to John Cleese and his impeccable timing and sense of humour.

Cleese has mastered everything from dry wit to slapstick humour, making his type of humour one that everyone can enjoy. He is the master comedian and admired and respected by everyone.

Tour Dates

Launceston Princess Theatre Monday 24 July

Hobart Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Wednesday 26 July

Geelong Costa Hall Saturday 29 July

Melbourne Hamer Hall Monday 31 July

Brisbane Qpac Concert Hall Wednesday 2 August

Sydney The Concourse Saturday 5 August

Canberra Canberra Theatre Tuesday 8 August

Newcastle Civic Theatre Friday 11 August

Review: KISS ME KATE at Stirling Community Theatre




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

Adelaide Guitar Festival 2023 Program Revealed Photo
Adelaide Guitar Festival 2023 Program Revealed

Adelaide Festival Centre has announced the 2023 program for Adelaide Guitar Festival. Featuring the world's finest guitar players playing across a myriad of musical genres, coming together to present an exceptional program of events from July 1 to 16. 

Comedy Legend John Cleese Will Embark On Australian Tour In July 2023 Photo
Comedy Legend John Cleese Will Embark On Australian Tour In July 2023

One of the most influential and important comedians in entertainment history, John Cleese is a founding member of Monty Python and responsible for some of the most iconic films and television comedies ever made, including The Life of Brian, Meaning of Life and Fawlty Towers.  John also starred in such major Hollywood hits as A Fish Called Wanda and Fierce Creatures.

I AM Comes to Adelaide This Month Photo
I AM Comes to Adelaide This Month

Ruby Award-winning theatre company AJZ productions brings you I AM, an immersive theatre experience that takes the audience through a labyrinth of varied voices, exploring the ultimate question - 'What is my one true purpose?'

Review: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide Photo
Review: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide

Engaging and very funny.


More Hot Stories For You

Comedy Legend John Cleese Will Embark On Australian Tour In July 2023Comedy Legend John Cleese Will Embark On Australian Tour In July 2023
I AM Comes to Adelaide This MonthI AM Comes to Adelaide This Month
Adelaide Festival Centre and National Gallery Singapore Come Together in Five-Year Creative CollaborationAdelaide Festival Centre and National Gallery Singapore Come Together in Five-Year Creative Collaboration
50s and 60s Song and Dance Spectacular SHAKE, RATTLE 'N' ROLL Returns To Adelaide Next Month50s and 60s Song and Dance Spectacular SHAKE, RATTLE 'N' ROLL Returns To Adelaide Next Month

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wonderful World of Dissocia
Little Theatre (5/04-5/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next to Normal
Queens Theatre (10/12-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghosts
Star Theatres 2 (6/16-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hope and Gravity
Domain Theatre, Marion Cultural Centre (5/25-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tick, Tick...Boom!
Queens Theatre (6/27-7/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU