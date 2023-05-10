Comedy Legend John Cleese Will Embark On Australian Tour In July 2023

One of the most influential and important comedians in entertainment history, John Cleese is a founding member of Monty Python and responsible for some of the most iconic films and television comedies ever made, including The Life of Brian, Meaning of Life and Fawlty Towers. John also starred in such major Hollywood hits as A Fish Called Wanda and Fierce Creatures.

His show An Evening With the Late John Cleese will have John talking about his experiences in the afterlife and what the audience can expect when they get there. At 83 years of age, Cleese's boundless energy and inimitable sense of humour will leave you in splits and thoroughly entertained.

John will also regale fans with stories and exclusive clips from his illustrious career that spans over 50 years. It's an opportunity to get up close and personal with a true living legend. Cleese, a force behind some of the most ground-breaking comedy of the 20th Century.

He is loved the world over for his comedic antics in cult films such as Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python's The Meaning of Life, The Life of Brian and Fierce Creatures. In 1998 Cleese won a British Academy Award for Best Actor in A Fish Called Wanda, which also starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Kline. He also appeared in two James Bond movies - The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. His distinctive English accent has been put to good use on several animated children's films, voicing King Harold in Shrek 2, Shrek The Third, and Shrek Forever After and Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone.

Few comedy troupes have reached the same fame of Monty Python, and a large part of that success was due to John Cleese and his impeccable timing and sense of humour.

Cleese has mastered everything from dry wit to slapstick humour, making his type of humour one that everyone can enjoy. He is the master comedian and admired and respected by everyone.

Tour Dates

Launceston Princess Theatre Monday 24 July

Hobart Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Wednesday 26 July

Geelong Costa Hall Saturday 29 July

Melbourne Hamer Hall Monday 31 July

Brisbane Qpac Concert Hall Wednesday 2 August

Sydney The Concourse Saturday 5 August

Canberra Canberra Theatre Tuesday 8 August

Newcastle Civic Theatre Friday 11 August